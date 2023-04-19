Voting and the winner’s reveal

After ten episodes and a number of musical battles, JTBC’s Peak Time is ready to reveal the winning team. Take a look at all about Peak Time’s final episode release time and how to live-stream the season finale here.

K-pop lovers can look forward to a number of groups that will debut after Boys Planet and Peak Time. The six final teams of Peak Time, including Team 11:00(VANNER), team 7:00(MASC), among others, reached the show’s finale.

What time does Peak Time’s final episode release?

Peak Time’s final episode will be released on April 19 at 8.50pm KST/ 7.50am ET worldwide. Global audiences can watch the episode live. Before going to streaming details, let’s take a look at the international airing schedule of the show below.

Voting for Peak Time Live Final

K-pop music fans can choose their favorites contestants and help them win by voting for them during the finale.

The setlist and finalists

Peak Time viewers will watch the K-pop trainees one more time on the stage and here are the finalists’ lineup.

1. Team 11 (VANNER).

2.. Team 7:00

3. Team 8:00

4. Team 24:00

5. Team 13:00

6. Team 20:00

The setlist for the finale features some of the songs that popular K-pop artists like Monsta X’s Jooheon have worked on. Below is the track list.

What to Watch

Peak Time Live on Rakuten Viki’s YouTube channel Free on April 19, at 8:50pm KST/ 7:50am ET. The show will be later uploaded to Viki’s streaming platform as well.

