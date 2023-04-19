Voting and the winner’s reveal

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

After ten episodes and a number of musical battles, JTBC’s Peak Time is ready to reveal the winning team. Take a look at all about Peak Time’s final episode release time and how to live-stream the season finale here.

K-pop lovers can look forward to a number of groups that will debut after Boys Planet and Peak Time. The six final teams of Peak Time, including Team 11:00(VANNER), team 7:00(MASC), among others, reached the show’s finale.

What time does Peak Time’s final episode release?

Peak Time’s final episode will be released on April 19 at 8.50pm KST/ 7.50am ET worldwide. Global audiences can watch the episode live. Before going to streaming details, let’s take a look at the international airing schedule of the show below.

Voting for Peak Time Live Final

K-pop music fans can choose their favorites contestants and help them win by voting for them during the finale.

The setlist and finalists

Peak Time viewers will watch the K-pop trainees one more time on the stage and here are the finalists’ lineup.

1. Team 11 (VANNER).

2.. Team 7:00

3. Team 8:00

4. Team 24:00

5. Team 13:00

6. Team 20:00

The setlist for the finale features some of the songs that popular K-pop artists like Monsta X’s Jooheon have worked on. Below is the track list.

What to Watch

Peak Time Live on Rakuten Viki’s YouTube channel Free on April 19, at 8:50pm KST/ 7:50am ET. The show will be later uploaded to Viki’s streaming platform as well.

To get more Kpop updates, please follow @HITCAsia

Related Topics

You have something to say about this article.

Please let us know

Latest News

Previous article
How many episodes are there in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once And Always?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact