Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time’s Person of the Year in 2022

Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been named TIME Magazine’s person of the year for 2022.

Zelenskyy has led his nation on a united front against Russia’s invasion since February. Though the Biden administration offered to get him out of the country when the conflict began, Zelenskyy instead decided to fight alongside his people – and they have been holding their ground for nearly nine months.

Before leading the Ukrainian people in 2015, the comedian and actor was a teacher. "Servant of the People."

