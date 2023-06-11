Voices of Hope, Van, Alice Wong in Netflix series explored

Who is the voice of Hope, Van, and Alice Wong in Human Resources on Netflix? HITC investigates.

It may not have had the longevity of its predecessor, Big Mouth, but maybe Human Resources simply came for a good time and not a long time.

Created by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the spin-off to the popular and acclaimed animated series arrived on Netflix in March 2022 and expanded upon the mythology of the Hormone Monsters that proved to be scene-stealers in Big Mouth.

The second and final season premiered on Friday, June 9th 2023 and such exceptional talents as Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, and Keke Palmer lend their voices to the cast.

However, there are so many names that you’ll be determined to dive deeper. For example, who is the voice of Hope, Van, and Alice Wong in Human Resources on Netflix?

Voice of Hope in Human Resources on Netflix

Hope is voiced by 53-year-old American actress Niecy Nash-Betts in Human Resources.

She’s certainly no stranger to TV, having showcased her talents in the likes of The Rookie & Feds (she played Simone Clark), Agent Elvis (Bertie, voice), Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Glenda Cleveland), Never Have I Ever (Dr. Jamie Ryan), Reno 911! (Deputy Raineesha Williams), Claws (Desna Simms), Mrs. America (Flo Kennedy), and When They See Us (Deloris Wise).

Additional TV roles also include Scream Queens (Denise Hemphill), Masters Of Sex (Louise Bell), The Soul Man (Lolli Ballentine), Getting On (Didi Ortley), and The Mindy Project (Dr. Jean Fishman).

She’s also been in movies like Downsizing (Leisureland Salesperson) and Beauty (Beauty’s Mother).

Who plays Van in Human Resources?

Van is voiced by 30-year-old American singer, musician, and actress Miley Cyrus.

The multi-talent has released such albums as Plastic Hearts, Younger Now, Bangerz, and more, and is known for such hit singles as Party In The USA, Wrecking Ball, Flowers, Malibu, and We Can’t Stop.

On the other hand, she’s no stranger to the screen, having tackled roles in Black Mirror (Ashley O), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Mainframe), Crisis In Six Scenes (Lennie Dale), So Undercover (Molly, Brook), LOL (Lola), Hannah Montana (titular role), and The Last Song (Ronnie Miller).

Alice Wong in Human Resources explained

Alice Wong is voiced by Alice Wong herself!

She is both the founder and Project Coordinator of the Disability Visibility Project (DVP), which serves to represent and platform people in the US with disabilities.

The inspirational figure was born with spinal muscular atrophy and this is reflected in her portrayal in Human Resources.

You can now purchase her debut memoir Year Of The Tiger and follow her on Instagram at disability_visability.

‘We could expand the number of emotions’

Human Resources showrunner Kelly explained during an interview with Collider that the inception of the series was a workplace comedy with the Hormone Monsters, noting that this ultimately facilitated the creation of something unique to Big Mouth:

“… we realized that in doing that we could expand this universe with the humans because the humans in Big Mouth are all one age, which is a very potent age and a wonderful age to explore because of the tumult that comes with being a pre-teen and a teenager.”

She continued: “… but being able to do this with adults means we could expand the number of emotions, expand the number of human experiences because there’s such an age range that we can deal with, which was so fun.”

Human Resources is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

