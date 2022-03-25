Vladimir Putin Claims West Is “Trying To Cancel” Russia

Russian premier Vladimir Putin gave a TV address in the course of which he claimed that Russia is the West. “trying to cancel”His country.

Putin said at one time, during a deranged-sounding rant. This was translated and broadcast by Sky News. Harry PotterJK Rowling, author, was similarly canceled “just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights”.

Rowling is a controversial figure because of her public opinions about transgender persons. Numerous comments made in the past few years have drawn criticism from many people including the stars of The. Harry Potter films.

Putin is increasing his propaganda machine and crackingdown on free speech in Russia, while his invasion against Ukraine continues to fail.

“They are now trying to cancel our country. I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia,”He commented on the TV broadcast that there was a campaign against Russian musicians. He also compared the West’s supposed actions to the Nazis burning books during Hitler’s rise to power.

The video was a live televised interview with Russian cultural leaders.

In an interview with Deadline today, Denis Ivanov stated that a cultural boycott against Russia was the right thing to do until there is peace in Ukraine.