Vladimir Putin accused of sending gas prices soaring so UK supermarket shelves are left BARE

VLADIMIR Putin has been accused of sending gas prices soaring, which threaten to leave supermarket shelves in the UK bare.

The rise in prices of natural gas meant a knock-on effect that has led to food and drink makers warning of “chaos” as supplies to shops are in danger.

3 Vladimir Putin’s government owns Gazprom Credit: Reuters

3 High gas prices have led to fears about bare supermarket shelves Credit: AP

Russia’s state-owned Gazprom supplier has been accused of “deliberate market manipulation” to send gas prices to record levels, which it has denied.

The result has been a shortage of carbon dioxide, a by-product from fertiliser production. But fertiliser producers have been struggling to keep up with the high prices.

Carbon dioxide is used as a stun agent and is used in the packaging of all meats to extend shelf life. It is also used in brewing and food production.

According to the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), the UK’s supply of food-grade carbon has been cut by 60% since the closure of the two fertiliser plant.

Nick Allen, the chief executive of the BMPA, had emergency talks with the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs about the crisis.

“We’ve had zero warning of the planned closure of the fertiliser plants and, as a result, it’s plunged the industry into chaos,” He stated.

“This crisis shows that the British food supply chain, which includes four or five major fertiliser manufacturers – is dependent on a handful of companies spread across northern Europe.

“We rely on a by-product from their production process to keep Britain’s food chain moving.”

Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, stated that around 20 million birds are killed each week. However, abattoirs have a small amount of carbon dioxide.

There are less than 100 days before Christmas, and the UK is already experiencing labour shortages. The last thing British poultry production needs right now is more pressure.

“If CO2 supplies become tighter and more unpredictable then supply chains will have to slow down.”

CHAOS FEARS

The accusation about Gazprom was made by a group of 40 MEPs, who have asked the European Commission to investigate.

The MEPs said they were suspicious of the company’s “effort to pressure” Europe to agree a fast launch to its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Putin has been pushing.

They cited several instances as proof, including the recent drop in Gazprom’s production. Also, the refusal of the company to pump gas through any existing pipelines.

“All these factors allow to suspect that the record natural gas price surge in Europe in the recent weeks may be a direct result of Gazprom’s deliberate market manipulation,” They stated.

Nord Stream 2 has been subject to US sanctions and criticism from other countries, who are concerned that the EU will increase its dependence on Russia’s energy imports.

3 The high prices are part of a move to speed the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline Credit: Reuters

Russia unleashes new top-secret ‘satellite killer’ missile that can blast Western targets in space