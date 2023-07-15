Visit the red waterfall, the only one in the world

Visit a waterfall to see its beauty On most Brits’ bucket lists, images of Niagara Falls is located in America, Canada and Angel Falls Venezuela.

A red waterfall is even more rare – there’s only one of them in the entire world.

3 McMurdo’s Dry Valley in Antarctica is home to the only red waterfall on Earth. Credit: Alamy

3 Visitors who wish to see the Red Waterfall will have to hire a helicopter at a nearby station. Masons News Service

In one of the planet’s harshest deserts, you can find the only red waterfall on the globe.

The red water falls slowly from the Taylor Glacier into Lake Bonney in Antarctica’s McMurdo Dry Valley.

Red colour occurs when iron-rich and oxygenless water is in contact with air.

The rusting occurs as the water falls on the ice.

The waterfall, located on one of the most difficult continents to access in the world, is a popular destination for tourists.

Chartering a helicopter can take you to the red falls from an Antarctic research station nearby.

You can also go on cruises to the waterfall, just make sure that you take the Ross Sea route.

There are many other options for holidaymakers looking to see a natural wonder without having to charter a helicopter.

Only four of the beaches on earth have green sand.

All four of these beaches are located in Europe, North America and South America.

The closest beach to the UK is Hornindalsvatnet in Norway, which is also the deepest lake in Europe, with a depth of 1,686ft.

You can also find green sand, which is a result of glacial movement that has formed green minerals over many thousands of years.

Although it may not be the warmest place, or a sandy beach, this is the only spot in Europe that you will find the bizarre phenomenon.

Other green sandy beaches include Papakolea beach on Hawaii’s Big Island, the island of Floreana in Ecuador, and Guam at Talofofo Beach.

There are also black-sand beaches, including one in Tenerife, caused by volcanic rock.

A beach in the Canary Islands even has sand which looks like popcorn, due to the shape of the Coral.