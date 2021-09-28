Vision PR Promotes Jami Kandel And Jessica Pierson In New York

EXCLUSIVE: Jami Kandel has been promoted to SVP and Jessica Pierson to VP at Vision PR. Both are based in New York and have been with the agency since its 2014 launch.

Kandel started as an assistant at Baker Winokur Ryder in 2007 before leaving to launch Vision PR with Leslie Sloane as a senior publicist. Her client list includes Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Archie Renaux, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brianne Howey, Katheryn Winnick, Rosie Perez, Maggie Q, Savannah Lee Smith and Jason Biggs among others.

Pierson was also at BWR as a talent intern, moving up to junior publicist before joining Vision PR. Her clients include Chris Rock, Marlon Wayans, Laverne Cox, Katharine McPhee, Brianne Howey, Justin Long and Arsenio Hall.

“Jami Kandel and Jessica Pierson have been instrumental to the growth and success of Vision PR,” said Sloane, Vision PR’s founder and CEO. “I am incredibly proud to recognize their work ethic, loyalty and dedication in this way. I couldn’t have imagined starting this company with anyone else but them. I look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their new roles.”