Visa scam in Spain: Urgent warning for Brits

As scammers attempt to extort visa-seekers, BRITS who travel to Spain are urged not only to be careful but also to take a vacation.

The EU issued warnings to British citizens about fraudsters as preparations were made for the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System.

Britons who are planning to travel to Balearics must be wary of the visa scam

It means Brits will have to pay €7 (£6) for a three-year visa if travelling to countries in the EU.

Officials from the EU have warned UK citizens and non-EU nationals that scammers are targeting them with fake Etias applications websites.

Fake pages may claim that they will complete your application. They might even try to trick you into giving out credit card numbers.

Additional administration fees may also be charged.

System fraudsters make a lot of money. “engaging in abusive practices”The EU stated that.

The ETIAS website should be used by only authorized travellers. It has yet to be set up, but will utilize the europa.eu domain.

Brits must now apply for visas as they have ceased to be EU citizens.

If you travel for less than ninety days, anyone between 18 and 70 years old will be required to pay the fee. Applications must be submitted no later than 96 hours prior to your departure.

The applicant will have to give information regarding their identity and passport as well as recent travels.

The EU will verify your identity and issue the visa after you submit the online form.

The Entry/Exit system, another new system, is expected to be in place starting May 2023. Brits will need to register their names and submit fingerprints.

It will eliminate the requirement to stamp passports for UK citizens traveling in Europe after Brexit.