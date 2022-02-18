Virginia Family Discovers Secret Room and Collectible Coins Behind Hidden Door in New Home

By Tom O'Brien
In
A Virginia family was stunned to find a secret room behind a hidden door in the home they recently moved into. 

Levi and Kelsey Gilles and their 15-year-old daughter Ada just moved into their new home near Harrisonburg when they made the shocking discovery. 

Ada was unpacking her things in the room she picked to be her own when she noticed a latch on the floor. 

The latch turned out to be a hidden door that opened to a room no one in the family knew existed. 

The secret room was completely insolated and even had a working light. 

On the floor in the room was a hidden drawer, and inside was a box of rare coins. 

Being the good Samaritans that they are, Levi and Kelsey were able to locate the previous owners of the home and return their lost coins. 

The family told Inside Edition that they plan to continue to keep an eye out for other hidden gems in their new home. 

 

