Virgin Media O2 warns all iPhone and Android owners over five bank-emptying texts – check your inbox right now

Virgin Media O2 warns mobile phone owners to be on the lookout for text-based scams that can lead to serious harm.

You should be alert to any criminal emails that may appear in your Android or iPhone inbox.

Mobile giant UK has revealed five of the most common scam text messages.

The network blocks more than 90% of the scam messages that are blocked.

It is important that phone users recognize the warning signs so as to not fall victim to this dangerous scam.

Virgin Media O2 Fraud Manager Liam Rawsthorne says that taking the time to pause and consider before you call back or click through, can make a big difference.

By forwarding scam messages for free to 7726, you will help identify new tricks and trends, so that we can improve our defences.

Virgin Media O2 reports that the biggest scam involves fraudsters pretending to be someone calling their parents from a known aunt number.

The “Hi Dad / Hello Mum” text scam involves scammers pretending to use a friend’s mobile phone when theirs has been lost, stolen, or damaged.

Scammers use this technique to steal large sums of cash from parents who are unaware.

Fake package delivery text is the second type of scam.

“Fraudsters purported to be from some of the UK’s biggest delivery companies,” Virgin Media O2 warned.

“And tried to get customers to visit a scam website to rearrange, add more detail or pay for a ‘delivery’ in the hope of gaining customer bank details.”

The third scam is “fake failed payment or bank notifications”.

Scammers will pretend to be your bank, and send you a text stating that there is a problem.

There could be an error with a particular payment. An account may have been accessed or a payee added.

All of this is a trick to get your money.

Fourth on the list is an investment scam – often involving cryptocurrency – where you’re promised significant returns.

You’ll usually be asked to join a group on a social networking site or visit a specific website. Both of these actions are designed to steal money or defraud people.

The final scam type is the “text of debt write off”.

Virgin Media O2 warns that “Fraudsters” claim people can get their bills written off if they go to a fake Government website.