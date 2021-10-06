Viral Videos Show Fight Outside of Pop-up Store

A fight reportedly broke out outside of the “Squid Game” pop-up store in Paris, France on Sunday.

Several TikToks and a viral tweet showed people fighting on the street while others ran away.

Insider was unable to verify how the incident started or whether anyone involved was arrested.

A fight broke out outside of a “Squid Game” pop-up store in Paris, according to a viral tweet circulating online and French news outlets.

The Korean survival drama, which centers around a group of people stuck in debt who take on a series of deadly games in the hopes of winning a massive cash prize at the end, has taken over the internet since it premiered on



Netflix

on September 18. The series is extremely violent and gory, with characters beating each other to death in multiple scenes.

Netflix opened the store, which offered fans of the thriller a chance to participate in some of the show’s challenges, on the city’s Rue d’Alexandrie in the 2nd Arrondissement over the weekend, according to France 3 Paris Île-de-France, the regional news service.

A 34-second viral video uploaded to Twitter on Sunday appeared to show at least two people fist-fighting on the street. In the clip, a huge crowd appeared to swarm around the brawlers, with some trying to pull the fighters apart, until people who appeared to be security guards yanked the tusslers away from each other while other onlookers ran away from the scene.

The tweet’s caption, which Insider translated from French, roughly states that there was a fight at “the Squid Game.” The Twitter user added #SquidGame and #Netflix hashtags.

The tweet has amassed over 1.5 million views, 9,000 retweets, and 27,000 likes.

The Twitter user posted a 7-second follow-up video 7 minutes later showing police cars appearing to arrive at the scene.

On Sunday, a TikTok creator uploaded a video that has garnered over 740,000 views and 85,000 likes showing people outside of the “Squid Game” store running away while others could be seen fighting. The clip is the top video for the hashtag #SquidGameParis, which has over 2 million views.

“After six hours and 20 minutes waiting in the rain… the event was canceled because of people fighting,” the TikToker wrote in on-screen text bubbles, which Insider translated from French. Although France 3 reported that some people who waited in line were disappointed because they couldn’t attend the pop-up before it closed, it is unclear whether the shop closed because of the incident.

Another TikToker uploaded clips from where they said was outside of the store showing numerous police officers hovering around the area.

“We went peacefully to the Netflix event… it didn’t go as planned,” the creator wrote in on-screen captions, which Insider translated from French.

Before the fight broke out, there was a 700-foot line to get into the store, according to the Daily Mail.

Insider was unable to verify what spurred the incident and whether anyone involved was arrested. The Paris Police Prefecture did not respond to a request for comment.

The TikTok creator Alex Goya, who has over 230,000 followers, uploaded footage from what they said was inside of the shop.

“Squid Game” is currently the most popular title on Netflix and is set to become the streamer’s most-watched original of all time. On TikTok, the hashtag #SquidGame has over 26 billion views.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

