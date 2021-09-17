Viral Video Of A Woman Attacking a Navy Sailor Makes Her Sparks Outrage Again!

A navy sailor suffered humiliation at a pizzeria in the hands of a woman claiming to be the wife of an army officer. On social media, the video of the confrontation went viral.

A Facebook user Sean Nolte Jr. described how he was confronted on September 11 by a woman during his meal break at a pizza joint. The altercation ended with him receiving a slap on the face as he managed to maintain his professionalism.

The poster, who served as a Navy sailor, began by explaining how eventful his night had been, particularly after encountering the “Karen.”

The naval officer divulged that he went to the pizza spot to eat off-base when he met his friend, whose family owned the joint. A woman entered the pizzeria and stared at him as they were talking.

The navy sailor smiled back in politeness. He noticed the woman walking into and out of the restaurant every day during his stay.

Just as she retrieved her pizza, the woman turned to him and said, “nice smile.” He thought nothing of it and simply thanked her for the sudden compliment.

The restless woman then left with her order. However, barely a minute later, she returned and addressed the staff at the top of her voice, saying:

“He’s a fake by the way. My husband is in the army.”

Although no one bothered with her since they already knew Nolte, he felt obliged to clarify her misconception by providing his military Identity card.

The woman claimed he was fake and proceeded to show him her dependent military identification, claiming it was the right way for an ID to look.

The woman insisted he was fake, proceeding to show him her dependent military ID, claiming that was how an ID should look. Figuring convincing her was a futile effort, the military man said politely:

“Tell your husband ‘thank you for his service’ for me, and have a nice day.”

Upon hearing that, the woman stormed out of the pizza place, returning seconds later to hurl expletives at him while pointing out how much he disgusted her.

She proceeded to grab his uniform and toss his cover on the floor. Nolte did nothing to respond to any of her insults, not even after she slapped the head. He explained:

“Being in uniform, I must maintain professionalism. So I stand there and proceed to wish her a nice day. Well, looks like some of our own people can’t recognize authenticity when they see it.”

TikTok user, @mommacleann, shared the video on the altercation, saying the embarrassing encounter happened to her husband’s nephew.

The clip captured the moment when the offending lady threw the cover of the military man to the floor and slapped the officer. The woman was warned by others and threatened to call the police.

The woman moved toward the camera and the female videographer immediately reminded her that she did not have the right to grab the phone or touch the hat.

Other people encouraged the navy sailor against the women to file charges as a warning to others who feel entitled to attack people. One wrote on TikTok:

“Unbelievable. Let social media do its thing. Karens like her are the real disgrace to this country.”

Others encouraged the navy sailor to press charges against the women as a warning to other people who felt entitled to hit people. Comment on Facebook read:

“This woman should be locked up, as she has no scruples, no sense of decency. I’m sorry for what you went through. Her husband should be so ashamed of her.”

Another commenter on Facebook called out the woman’s disgusting attitude while extending gratitude to Nolte for his service. The comment read:

“This is the most disgusting behavior and I am truly sorry you had to go through that. Thank you for your service, your sacrifices, and your bravery.”

Most were simply left in awe of the navy officer’s impressive way of dealing with the “crazy Karen.” One TikToker quipped: “The restraint and incredible calm this young man displayed. Wow. We’re lucky to have him represent us.”

However, this is not to say that there aren’t any bad eggs among military personnel. Back in April, a white Army non-commissioned officer made headlines for assaulting a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood.

After the viral video went viral, Jonathan Petland was arrested for third-degree assault. One can still have faith that the armed forces will uphold the American Dream with the servicemen like Sean Nolte.