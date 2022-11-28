Viral TikToker went to great lengths after the Ticketmaster Brouhaha, in order to secure Taylor Swift tickets

Many people were affected by the Taylor Swift/Ticketmaster issue. Fans will do whatever it takes to catch the star on her next tour. In the aftermath of the general sale of Swift’s Eras Tour getting squashed by Ticketmaster due to the high demand, some people are going above and beyond to try to score at least one ticket for her first tour in the post-COVID era. A TikToker’s clever and resourceful way to get her seats has made her viral.

Heather Pendlington, a tattoo artist, was eager to meet Taylor Swift and even went so far as to request a trade. TikTokA free sleeve in exchange for a complimentary ticket. It didn’t take long for people to respond, and she happily posted a video that showed her holding her ticket for the Eras Tour. Check out the video below to see just how thrilled Pendlington was.

The only thing you can do is what you want to do. It’s not like bartering hasn’t been around in the current economy. Honestly, it’s not surprising to see what fans are willing to do to get tickets, especially since it’s unclear as to whether more will be released for this tour in the immediate future.

The Ticketmaster scandal continues, and it doesn’t appear to be abating. Most recently, Taylor Swift’s ticket promoter pointed the finger at the massive ticketing company, saying that its reported exclusive deals with venues contributed to the situation. The site crashed, leaving potential buyers waiting for hours in the line. By the end of it, they either didn’t get tickets or were bumped to the back just before they were able to purchase them. Afterward, many fans had hilarious and frustrated thoughts about the company. Swifties were still furious after Ticketmaster apologized that they didn’t anticipate such a high demand.

Prior to the Ticketmaster issue, fans were experiencing anxiety about scheduling Eras Tour dates. Even future brides found themselves in a bind when Swift came to their town on the exact same day as their weddings. It is safe to say that many were willing to change their plans in order to attend Swift’s concert.

Swifties will have plenty to look forward for from Taylor Swift, besides the tour. She doesn’t have the master recordings for her six first albums so she has been recording her work and it is possible that there will be more. However, she continues to work. Midnight This album has broken records. There will be many people hoping to hear those songs and others during the Eras Tour. If tickets are available, that is. You might consider offering your services to Heather Pendlington if they are not available.