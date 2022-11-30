Violent Night Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About David Harbour’s Christmas Dark Comedy

For others, the holidays season is a time when they reach for the happy sweet. Hallmark movies Everything seems almost perfect here Santa Claus can be real Everyone sings Christmas songs and enjoys hot chocolate. On the other end of the spectrum, though, are the darker holiday offerings, where Santa can still be real, but only if he’s got a naughty streak and has been hitting the nog a little too hard. Stranger Things’ David Harbour is taking on the role of Santa Clause unconventional This season, you will see the dark comedy that is coming. Violent night. The reviews are in, so let’s find out some more about Here’s what you can expect Violent night It will be in theatres on December 2.

It trailer promises “season’s beatings” for a group of mercenaries who raid the home of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve in search of a $300 million payday, and David Harbour’s Santa is just the person to deliver those beatings. Also, a preview Some fans are left thirsty for more than eggnog, but that’s neither here nor there. Let’s just get to the critics already, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Violent night . Mike Reyes, our own Mike Reyes gives the film 4 stars. He says that Pat Casey and Josh Miller managed to create a dark comedy with R-rated violence and Christmas magic. He added:

Violent Night, a holiday sugar rush, is brutal, funny, and heartwarming. The nice will be vindicated and the naughty will tremble in fear, as David Harbour’s is coming to town with his own brand of justice and a taste for only the finest Christmas cookies.

Chris Tilly Dexerto The movie is also awarded 4 stars out of 5. This critic said that the action was fast, fierce and violent, while the killings were brutal and inventive. Basically, this critic says, it’s Bad Santa meets Die Hard:

While the action may be grueling for Christmas movies, it’s not unusual for action films to have family scenes that are more sentimental. [director Tommy Wirkola] ensures that everyone and everything is pulling in the same direction, so the film’s sudden tonal shifts are a strength rather than a weakness. David Harbour is certainly one of the best movie Santas. But his Claus, a delightful mix of cheer and humbug, ensures Violent Night to be a real Christmas cracker.

That critic wasn’t the only one feeling the Die Hard vibes. Kristy Puuchko Mashable Says Violent night is what you’d get if John McClane were Santa Claus. She added that the movie does have a heart of gold, but leave the kids home if you’re catching this on the big screen:

Violent night is mixed in the end. It lives up to the gore and seasonal slaughter demanded of the Santa Slasher genre and boasts a higher production value that makes some moments — like Santa dashing up a chimney — sing. R-rated, it is rude, crude, graphic and graphic. It might appeal to those looking for something dark, violent, or at least more than the sweet yuletide sweetness. It might not be the best choice for Wirkola works, but it could serve as an entry point. This ride is for those who are truly wild.

Kate Erbland IndieWire Calls the film a C+. Violent night David Harbour appears to be enjoying a great time, despite his violent, funny and sometimes oddly charming nature. Too much background can get in the way. This review has more:

Violent Night is a movie that revels in the joys of an angry Santa Claus who yells at a villain with his string of Christmas lights. However, it often confuses its most important ideas with a confusing plot. It’s not just that Harbour’s Santa Claus is mad or dissatisfied or a bit too hung up on his past as a Viking warrior (yes, Pat Casey and Josh Miller’s screenplay dives deep into his origins; no, the Viking story is not entirely their own fiction), it’s that this first big-screen venture for this particular Santa is too often hammered not by baddies but by backstory.

Matt Donato of IGN Rate the film “Good” Seven out of 10 agree that the lead actor loves every moment of his role. Violent night brings the Christmas spirit to a gore-first action flick that delivers what’s advertised thanks to a top-form David Harbour, according to the critic.

Violent Night is a place where there’s no calm, and bright fiery explosions are everywhere. Tommy Wirkola, director of Violent Night, preserves the sentimental Christmas cheer in a David Harbour show that is more nuts than peanut butter brittle. Wirkola isn’t afraid to show his support for Home Alone, which becomes a graphic tribute to traps-that kill or Santa crushing bone beneath heavy steel. Wirkola embraces the B-Movie extremes. ‘R’ rating. While Violent Night may take some time to establish its footing, and keep plucking low-hanging words sugar plums from the dictionary, Santa can still make this Christmas one of the best.