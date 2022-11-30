Violent Night Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About David Harbour’s Christmas Dark Comedy

For others, the holidays season is a time when they reach for the happy sweet. Hallmark moviesEverything seems almost perfect here Santa Claus can be real Everyone sings Christmas songs and enjoys hot chocolate. On the other end of the spectrum, though, are the darker holiday offerings, where Santa can still be real, but only if he’s got a naughty streak and has been hitting the nog a little too hard. Stranger Things’ David Harbour is taking on the role of Santa Clause unconventional This season, you will see the dark comedy that is coming. Violent night. The reviews are in, so let’s find out some more about Here’s what you can expect Violent night It will be in theatres on December 2.
It trailer promises “season’s beatings” for a group of mercenaries who raid the home of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve in search of a $300 million payday, and David Harbour’s Santa is just the person to deliver those beatings. Also, a preview Some fans are left thirsty for more than eggnog, but that’s neither here nor there. Let’s just get to the critics already, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Violent night. Mike Reyes, our own Mike Reyes gives the film 4 stars. He says that Pat Casey and Josh Miller managed to create a dark comedy with R-rated violence and Christmas magic. He added:
Chris Tilly Dexerto The movie is also awarded 4 stars out of 5. This critic said that the action was fast, fierce and violent, while the killings were brutal and inventive. Basically, this critic says, it’s Bad Santa meets Die Hard:
That critic wasn’t the only one feeling the Die Hard vibes. Kristy Puuchko Mashable Says Violent night is what you’d get if John McClane were Santa Claus. She added that the movie does have a heart of gold, but leave the kids home if you’re catching this on the big screen:
Kate Erbland IndieWire Calls the film a C+. Violent night David Harbour appears to be enjoying a great time, despite his violent, funny and sometimes oddly charming nature. Too much background can get in the way. This review has more:
Matt Donato of IGN Rate the film “Good” Seven out of 10 agree that the lead actor loves every moment of his role. Violent night brings the Christmas spirit to a gore-first action flick that delivers what’s advertised thanks to a top-form David Harbour, according to the critic.
If this is one bad Santa you've got to experience on the big screen, you can catch Violent night Available in theatres from Friday, December 2, at 9:59 p.m.