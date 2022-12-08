Violent Night music and film score

Stranger Things’ David Harbour as Santa Claus taking on a string of bad guys in an increasingly gruesome fashion. Does that sound appealing? Violent Night’s creators thought it was too. Pat Casey and Josh Miller wrote the Christmas action comedy. It has elements of Home Alone as well as Die Hard, yet it feels totally fresh.

Tommy Wirkola is the director. He tells the story of a dysfunctional and wealthy family that gathers at Christmas in a lavish mansion.

They are not able to overcome their disagreements and fight when Mr. Scrooge, a codenamed man (played well by John Leguizamo), appears with his goons. He is looking to steal billions of dollars from their family vault.

Santa is delivering presents to the children, and becomes involved in the struggle for survival. He wants to rescue his family as well as himself.

It’s been hailed as an absolute blast and the music choices certainly help, so let’s highlight the Violent Night soundtrack.

Violent Night track list

You can see the Violent Night Soundtrack’s list of tracks and the artist that performed them.

Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives (single edition)

You and me and Santa Claus by Bob Saker & Bill Connor

Donde esta Santa Claus? “Where’s Santa Claus?” by Toni Sante

Bryan Adams, Christmas Time (classic Version)

Merry Xmas Everybody, by Slade

Jingo Jango by Bert Kaempfert & His Orchestra

You can find the songs on streaming platforms such as Spotify but the songs weren’t released as part of the film’s official soundtrack. Speaking of which…

You can listen to Violent Night from the Internet.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Violent Night features all of the songs that make up the film’s original score.

It was performed by Dominic Lewis, who worked on music for such other films as The King’s Man, Bullet Train, Peter Rabbit, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, and more. His score was also for the television series The Man in the High Castle.

It contains 27 tracks and was released Friday, December 2, 2022.

Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music are all good options for streaming it.

‘It did feel like a big swing’

David discussed the project recently in an interview. Collider And how he responded to the script

“… they pitched me this thing that they said was wild, and they said it was a big swing, but if we could pull it off it would be really cool. And they sent me the script and it did feel like a big swing. It felt like you have an action movie, but in the middle of it you obviously have a comedy, but in the real true center of it, you have a Christmas movie…”

He continued: “… like the best Hallmark Christmas movie or, in my mind, the top-shelf, which is Miracle on 34th Street, which is just like, ‘Is he real? Is Santa real?’ A little girl going through some problems, who needs to believe in something in her life, and she finds Santa Claus, and he’s real. And Christmas is about giving and love and all these things.”

Violent night is currently in theatres

