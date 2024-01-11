Vintage Nintendo Console Valued at $655 – Still Worth Hundreds, Get Yours Now!

Gaming Treasure: The Nintendo 64’s Rise to Legendary Status

If you’ve still got a Nintendo 64 at home then you’re sitting on gaming treasure. The legendary console was a smash-hit in the late nineties – and is a premium collectible to this day.

The Birth of an Icon: Nintendo 64’s Historical Roots

Nintendo released the console on June 23, 1996 in Japan – followed by a September 29 launch in the US that same year. It’s one of the best-loved gaming consoles of all time. Now collectors may be willing to pay as much as $655 for a sealed version, according to PriceCharting.com. If the sealed console has been professionally graded then the estimated value rises dramatically to $5,651. Even an unsealed but complete-in-box version of the Nintendo 64 will still net you an estimated $211.18. The loose console without its box is valued at $55.99, while the box on its own is reportedly worth $85.33. Finally there’s the manual, which has a claimed value of $10.39. If you decide to sell your console, you could end up with more or less than these amounts. These prices are estimates based on previous console sales, so your own mileage may vary.

Win-tendo: The Era of Nintendo 64

The Nintendo 64 was launched in 1996 and quickly became a smash-hit. It was built to support 3D gameplay, and ran on a 64-bit processor (inspiring the console’s name). The original console was launched in a charcoal grey color, but other variants were also released – including a gold option. It had 4MB of system memory, which is almost nothing compared to today’s consoles – the PS5, by comparison, has 16GB or around 4,000 times more. But the Nintendo 64 was powerful for its day, and launch game Super Mario 64 was praised for its impressive graphics. Iconic N64 title The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time was also hailed for its brilliant 3D visuals. The console was a direct successor to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and competed with Sony’s 1994 PlayStation. Games were loaded up on the console using cartridges rather than discs, and played using a fork-shaped Nintendo 64 controller with a single central analogue stick – plus a selection of buttons, including a D-pad. Hundreds of games were released on the console, but that was still a fraction of rival PlayStation’s title-count. Nevertheless, the Nintendo 64 landed to critical acclaim, praised for its graphics and gameplay. It was in high demand on launch, with 500,000 units sold during the first four months of sale in the US. And after a year of US sales, more than 3.6 million of the consoles had been sold. By the end of 2009, it’s estimated that as many as 32.93 million Nintendo 64 consoles were sold globally – the bulk of which were in the Americas.

With this inspirational history you’ve got this great treasure, now keep it safe.