Why Did Vinny Guadagnino & Maria Elizondo Break Up?

Although several other women had their sights set on Vinny, he had eyes for Maria from the beginning. Vinny shocked viewers in Season 2 when he decided to stay single.
Fans wondered what happened to the couple. They will be reunited in Season 3.
Why did Vinny and Maria “break up” on Double Shot at Love’?
Being eliminated by Vinny in Season 1, Episode 8 didn’t stop Maria from returning to Double Shot at Love for another chance to win the Jersey Shore star’s heart.
Vinny and Maria agreed to keep things casual early in the season. However, Vinny was faithful to his word in Season 2’s final moments.
Maria was blindsided in the Season 2 finale when Vinny chose to fly solo, but their love affair wasn’t over just yet. According to Vinny, they’ve kept in contact after the season ended, but “it’s hard to get on the same page.”
Vinny Guadagnino and Maria Elizondo Dj Pauly D and Nikki Hall and Adrienne Bailon
At the Double Shot at Love reunion, Vinny explained, “Like, that’s why we can’t even hang out with each other. We text for, like, five seconds, and then it just dies because you don’t have that one person that’s, like, overly aggressive or, you know, going out of their way.”
Earlier this year, Vinny was seen flirting with Maria on Instagram. Vinny suggested they get married, even commenting.
It’s unclear whether Vinny was trolling or hinting at her upcoming appearance on Double Shot at Love. Still, fans think their love story might finally come full circle in Season 3 — unlike Vinny’s relationship with Season 1 winner, Alysse Joyner.
Vinny decides to marry Alysse towards the end of Season 1. However, things turned sour after filming finished.
On Twitter, Alysse accused Vinny of lying after blaming his lack of communication with her on MTV’s rules. But apparently, Alysse wasn’t buying it. It wasn’t long before rumors surfaced that Vinny had been secretly communicating with Maria.