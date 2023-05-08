Vinland Saga episode 18 of season 2 release date and preview trailer announced

What time will Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 release around the world, and has a preview trailer been shared for ‘The First Measure’?

Last week’s episode of Vinland Saga adapted chapter 86 of the original manga, meaning that we are now only a few episodes away from being at the halfway point of the entire series’ storyline.

Thankfully, there is plenty of dramatic Viking anime content left to be covered in Studio MAPPA’s hit TV adaptation with seven episodes left from the second season left to air as part of the 2023 broadcasting slate.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 18 is now available on Crunchyroll. Here’s everything you need to know, including when it will be released internationally and at what time. You can also find the preview trailer as well as caption.

The first episode of Vinland Saga Season 2 to be broadcast in Japan is Episode 18 at 12:30 AM on May 9th.

This new episode is scheduled to release on OTT Crunchyroll will be streaming the international version of this show at the following hours:

The Vinland Saga Website has shared the following preview caption for season 2 episode 18, titled ‘The First Measure’:

“Ketil and the others managed to escape from Canute’s hands and return to the farm in Leif’s ship. Thorgil starts preparing for war in order to meet Canute and his friends, while an exhausted Ketil goes home looking for Arnheid. However, he is informed that Arnheid, who was the only peaceful place for him, tried to escape with Gardar while he was away.”

A quick recap of season 2 episode 17 ‘The Road Home’

Vinland Saga, season 2, 17 was titled ‘The Road Home’ and opened with Thorfinn facing Snake, with our young slave impressing the retainer with his abilities to dodge Snake’s unusual swordsmanship style. Thorfinn is also wondering why someone as strong could end up on a guard for a farm.

Whilst Thorfinn is able to defend himself admirably, it doesn’t take long for Snake to maneuvre himself around the arena to have position over Gardar. Snake explains that Gardar is the man responsible for killing several of his men and that Snake must protect his farm. He then stabs Gardar in the chest while he’s unconscious.

Snake assumes Gardar has finally been killed, but the giant man gets up like a zombie from his cart and grabs Snake by the throat from behind.

Gardar chokes Snake and almost kills him, only to be stopped by Arnheid saying that it’s time to go home – noticing that Gardar will not survive the night; Sverkel offers them his cart and the two ride off into the sunset.

Gardar sees visions as the world slowly fades away. He wonders about the age of their son Hjalti and is also haunted with memories of leaving the village to find iron. As the sun sets around them, Gardar sadly passes away in the arms of Arnheid just as Ketil’s remaining retainers catch up to the cart.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

This is a collection of TV stories.