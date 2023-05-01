Vinland Saga episode 17, release date and preview of Way Home

What date and time will Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 release for OTT streaming, and has a preview been shared for ‘Way Home’?

Vinland Saga Season 2 has been an interesting change for anime. Our main character went from a child soldier who was warmongering to a farmer that is pacifist.

It’s been 16 long episodes, but we are finally about to see the old Thorfinn return to Vinland Saga’s excellent second season when he faces off against Snake whilst helping Gardar and Arnheid escape the farm.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17, including the international release date and time on Crunchyroll, as well as the official preview trailer for ‘Way Home’.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 17 will be titled ‘Way Home’ and will premiere first for domestic audiences in Japan in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2.

The next episode from Studio MAPPA’s Viking anime will Release For OTT streaming, the majority of viewers worldwide will be able to watch the show on May 1, starting at the following time:

"Thorfinn decided to fight Snake for the wounded Gardar. Gardar, however, is taken. Snake raises his blade to revenge his victim. Arnheid talks to Gardar, who is about to die."

“Thorfinn decided to fight Snake for the wounded Gardar. Gardar, however, is taken. Snake raises his blade to revenge his victim. Arnheid talks to Gardar, who is about to die.”

A quick recap of season 2 episode 16 ‘Great Purpose’

Vinland Saga, season 2, 16 opened with Einar and Thorfinn sprinting to Sverkel’s house immediately after realizing that Gardar must have escaped the retainers at the fort.

Arnheid says that Snake, a few men and her know-it-alls are waiting in the house for the wounded warrior.

Thorfinn and Einar agree to aid her after learning that Arnheid hid Gardar in the shade of a nearby tree with Sverkel’s help. A few hours later, one of Snake’s men spots a suspicious-looking man in the shade of a nearby tree and set out to capture who they believe to be Gardar.

Snake realizes that something is wrong when the supposed Gardar, who was meant to be gravely injured, is able to sprint away from their galloping horses – Snake heads back to the house.

Snake finds Thorfinn on Gardar’s cart, protecting him. He is angry and says he won’t negotiate with Thorfinn, but will murder him if the latter refuses to move.

Thorfinn decides to abandon his pacifist ways in order to take a defensive position. Snake becomes curious at Thorfinn’s unusual posture, and realizes that he must be a warrior who used dual daggers.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

