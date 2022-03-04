Vince McMahon reflects on the threats from rivals to kill him in a rare interview

Vince McMahon doesn’t often give interviews, so when Pat McAfee announced he’d have the WWE owner on his show, many were excited. Some people came expecting big revelations. Stories from the margins , and McMahon didn’t disappoint. In fact, McMahon shared his story of how he found out about rivals plotting against him and it was surprisingly casual.

This topic was first discussed in Pat McAfee Show McAfee, who is also A WWE employee () Vince McMahon spoke to us about the fierce rivalries he faced when he began growing WWE. Other wrestling territories . McMahon spoke about how promoters saw it as disrespect worthy to fight or even more extreme measures. He also shared a story about a time rivals tried killing him.

There’s a story that Jim Ross was telling me one day, and he was with Bill Watts and some of the other old NWA guys, and they’re having this conference because they’re thinking, ‘What are we gonna do about this kid who’He invading all things. We must do something about him. They couldn’t order lunch together, I knew that they couldn’t do that even. . It’s not about egos or so forth. They’re meeting in terms of what they can possibly do. Jim is not a part of the meeting, but Jim is now in the men’s room… taking care of business. In walks four of these promoters talking about how they’re going to off me. ‘This guy knows this guy. I know I can do this. This guy did this. I know that was really impressive.’ They all know people, so they’re all talking about who’s going to off me.

What’s entertaining rather than grim about this story so far is just how casually Vince McMahon told it. For him, you’d think he just described a boring work lunch. It’s certainly not told with the intensity of someone who feared for their life, though this was something that occurred decades ago, and obviously never came to anything.

Vince McMahon continued to tell the story, and revealed some unexpected details. For example, he mentioned that Jim Ross wasn’t all that concerned about whether McMahon lived or died, and worried about something else in that moment.

Imagine Jim Ross. He doesn’t give a shit about Vince McMahon, he’s thinking about himself… He’s like, ‘Oh no, I’m gonna be an accessory to murder.’ So, he takes one foot and puts it on the seat, and takes the other one and puts it on the seat so you can’t see his feet below the stall. Of course, Mother Nature is calling him at the same. So now, he waited for them to finish who was going to kill me off… but that’s just one of those things. It was five years later that he told me. He wasn’t working for me then, naturally.

Jim Ross ( Who was fighting cancer last yea ) and Vince McMahon haven’t always seen eye to eye, so I can see why Ross would wait until he was working for the CEO to tell the story. It’s wild to hear folks had actual discussions about killing McMahon while he worked to widen the WWE’s grasp and how the wrestling world would’ve changed had that happened. Luckily, it didn’t, and now the WWE is the largest wrestling organization in the world.