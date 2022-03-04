Vince McMahon reflects on the threats from rivals to kill him in a rare interview

Vince McMahon doesn’t often give interviews, so when Pat McAfee announced he’d have the WWE owner on his show, many were excited. Some people came expecting big revelations. Stories from the margins, and McMahon didn’t disappoint. In fact, McMahon shared his story of how he found out about rivals plotting against him and it was surprisingly casual.
This topic was first discussed in Pat McAfee ShowMcAfee, who is also A WWE employee() Vince McMahon spoke to us about the fierce rivalries he faced when he began growing WWE. Other wrestling territories. McMahon spoke about how promoters saw it as disrespect worthy to fight or even more extreme measures. He also shared a story about a time rivals tried killing him.
What’s entertaining rather than grim about this story so far is just how casually Vince McMahon told it. For him, you’d think he just described a boring work lunch. It’s certainly not told with the intensity of someone who feared for their life, though this was something that occurred decades ago, and obviously never came to anything.
Vince McMahon continued to tell the story, and revealed some unexpected details. For example, he mentioned that Jim Ross wasn’t all that concerned about whether McMahon lived or died, and worried about something else in that moment.
Jim Ross (Who was fighting cancer last yea) and Vince McMahon haven’t always seen eye to eye, so I can see why Ross would wait until he was working for the CEO to tell the story. It’s wild to hear folks had actual discussions about killing McMahon while he worked to widen the WWE’s grasp and how the wrestling world would’ve changed had that happened. Luckily, it didn’t, and now the WWE is the largest wrestling organization in the world.
Vince McMahon is preparing for Wrestlemania 38. This stream will be available to anyone who has a streaming device. Peacock Premium subscriptionon Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Pat McAfee received an offer to compete against a mystery opponent in the event (McMahon?), but we’ll have to wait and see who challenges him.