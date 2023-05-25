Vin Diesel’s latest interview shows Dwayne’s beef with Dwayne may not have ended

Vin Diesel’s ambiguous response to a question about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to Fast And Furious suggests the pair may not have squashed their beef yet.

The following article contains Fast X Spoilers.

Fast X was the tenth film of the Fast and Furious series. It has been in cinemas for more than 20 years.

Two of the highest-profile actors in the Fast and Furious series have had a recent public feud despite their commitment to family and helping each other. And, judging by a rather awkward response to a recent interview question, it appears that things between Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may still not be completely sorted.

Vin Diesel sidesteps Dwayne Johnson question

Without giving too much away, in the latter stages of Fast X there may or may not be a cameo appearance from a certain Mr Johnson – his first feature in an installment of the central movie franchise since The Fate of the Furious back in 2017.

But when Johnson’s co-star Diesel was asked about the former WWE star returning for the 11th movie in an interview With ET, he was a bit coy. “We have such a great cast,” Diesel told the site. “We lead with love.”

“We try to create an environment where people can do their best work, the veteran star continued. “That’s all actors really want, is to feel as though they’re supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever, and you see that in this franchise.”

Diesel's refusal to directly acknowledge the potential return of Johnson comes after Johnson announced in 2021 that he wouldn't be appearing in anymore Fast and Furious films due to rumours the two were feuding.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s feud explained

When the rumors about a beef between these A-list stars first started, they were circulating in 2016, when it was reported they clashed during the filming of The Fate of the Furious.

Tensions between the pair were raised significantly after Johnson uploaded a now-deleted Instagram post in which he took aim at his supposedly “unprofessional” Fast and Furious co-stars.

Johnson continued to respond to the feud until 2021, commenting on a statement Diesel had made months prior about his personal philosophy of treating actors with "tough love" on set.

Johnson strongly resented the idea that Diesel had treated him with tough love during their time on set, telling Vanity Fair that "there's no way" he would dignify such a claim with an answer.

Inside the awkward ‘peace meeting’

Johnson said in the interview that Diesel and he had tried to resolve their differences by sitting down together.

“Well, there was a meeting,” Johnson confirmed. “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity.”

“He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

The pair have not been spotted together in the two years that have followed Johnson’s comments, so, if Johnson is to have a central role in the next Fast and Furious movie, it will be interesting to see how they approach the shooting of the project.