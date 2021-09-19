Vile thug repeatedly hanged toddler until she couldn’t breathe and filmed it

A vile thug repeatedly hanged a toddler while videotaping the abuse.

David J Coleman was sentenced to 52 years for the same sickening acts committed on the same day.

The 38-year old pleaded guilty in two cases of child abuse resulting from serious bodily injury.

Coleman wrapped a scarf around his two-year-old daughter’s neck and let it hang until she lost consciousness.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Coleman recorded the abuse against his former girlfriend’s daughter in December.

Coleman, a nine-time felon, was sentenced to a minimum 42-year term with parole and could be facing 52 years total. He also faces four years for felon in possession with a knife.

Douglas County District Judge Duane Dougherty said, “there was extreme violence here” when speaking at the sentencing.

He added: “When someone harms a child that age, or no matter the age, in that nature, it’s as bad as it gets.”

The horrifying abuse took place on December 14 in Nebraska, and fortunately, the little girl survived the choking.

Coleman took the girl to a storage facility to commit the horrible crime. He used his phone to record the girl struggling to breathe. Each recording was approximately one minute long.

The girl’s mom discovered the abusive video while she was scrolling through her boyfriends’ phone.

Molly Keane, a prosecutor, said it was impossible to assess the psychological trauma the child has suffered.

“It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” Keane stated.

“How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did — luckily for her, luckily for her family, and luckily for this defendant. Because he would be charged with first-degree murder.”

The paper reported that Coleman was previously convicted for child abuse for breaking a child’s bones and burning them with a heating pad.

Four months before the abuse of the toddler, he was released from prison.

He was also convicted in 2004 for first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and is currently on Nebraska’s list of sex offenders.

Don Kleine, Douglas County Attorney, said that the crimes were unfathomable.

“It’s beyond what anybody would think someone is capable of doing,” Kleine said.

“As disturbing a child abuse case as we’ve ever seen.”

Coleman apologized during the sentencing, claiming to be “mortified” by his actions.

He said: “It’s a struggle every day for me. I’m very sorry.”