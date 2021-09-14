Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix’s Large Episode Plans Revealed

Vikings – This History Channel drama aired on the network in 2013 and was a hit. Fans learn that there will soon be a sequel series in 2019 – Vikings: Valhalla. Fans anticipated that the premiere of the first season would be within the next year. It turns out that production was for Vikings: Valhalla. It is handled differently from the original. Keep reading to find out more about Netflix’s plans for the sequel series.

What is it? Vikings: Valhalla?

After Season 6, Vikings fans are keen to find out when they will be able to see more. Fans were provided with just enough information to help them get excited about 2019. According to Deadline, Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 Years after Vikings. The second series will follow the adventures of historical Vikings such as Freydis and Lief Erikcons.

Valhalla awaits! ⚔ The golden age of The HISTORY Channel’s “Vikings”This summer’s final season is over. The sixth and final season will air its broadcast premiere on Saturday, June 5, at 8/7c @HISTORY. You can watch the official trailer right now! pic.twitter.com/NLTEE6toyy — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) May 10, 2021

Michael Hirst, executive producer of Vikings: Valhalla, “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

Fans are familiar with Vikings. The show’s format is divided into 10 half seasons. This would mean that 20 episodes would be enough to make a season. How many episodes have Netflix ordered? Vikings: Valhalla? Only 24. People speculated that Netflix would only get one season. It turns out that this is not true. According to What’s On Netflix, Vikings: Valhalla, the format is three, eight-episode seasons.

How to watch Vikings

Viewers who want to catch up with Vikings before the sequel series releases, won’t be able to do so on Netflix. While the streaming platform is expected to pursue Subscription Video on Demand rights, they don’t have them yet. So, if you’re looking to watch Vikings, you’ll have to do so on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

This week, we learned that the 24 episodes Netflix ordered for Vikings: Valhalla will be split across 3 seasons! (we’ve also got some more cool Vikings news to come too!)https://t.co/a9Sfzh4FHY pic.twitter.com/v0qpRGy8om — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 10, 2021

Are you curious to find out? Vikings: Valhalla Netflix is it coming? What do you think of the order for three seasons? Leave us a comment below with your thoughts. Keep checking back for more. Television Shows AceSubscribe to Netflix for more news.