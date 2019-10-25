The recent release of Tamil star Vijay title Bigil has hit the theatres on the festive season of Deewali. The film which is directed by Atlee is three hours of sports drama and is much like that Diwali gift which is colorful with jazzy packing having tonnes of packing material, bands and confetti but once you inbox it all you find is a small goodie of the size of your palm.

The film backed by the direction of Atlee and strong performance of Vijay lacks in the storyline and the reviews of the audience early on may affect occupancy of later shows. Still yet, Bigil is likely to perform well on the first day of it release due to the massive audience pull which Vijay enjoys in the Tamil cinema and the first day collections are going to be around 30 crores which is not a small opening by any means.

Vijay Bigil Day 1 Collection – 1st Day Box Office Collections

On top of it, the film in all likelihood is on the way of grossing around 7 crores in the overseas market taking a total gross collection of Day 1 to 37 crores. As the weekend is of biggest festival Diwali, Bigil has a good occupancy of around 87% – 92% with most of the Circuits in Tamil Nadu and Kerala with witnessing 100% occupancy.

Also, continuing the latest trend of multilingual release Bigil has also been dubbed and released in the Telugu language titled Whistle.