‘Vigil’ Star Suranne Jones To Create ITV Relationship Drama ‘Maryland’

Vigil Gentleman Jack Suranne Jones, star of the drama series “Relationships”, is ITV’s three-part drama.

Maryland Jones and Trollied scribe Anne-Marie O’Connor and will follow two sisters, Becca and Rosaline, who have grown apart over the years but through tragic events learn to love and respect one another all over again. Each sister flew to the Isle of Man in order to repatriate Mary’s body. They learn that Mary has lived a double life. She left Richard behind in Manchester and created a new world for herself.

Jones’s role was not confirmed by ITV. Casting and other appointments for execs will be announced as soon as possible. Filming will start later in the year.

Ghosts Producer Monumental Television is producing MarylandThis is the first time that a BAFTA-winning British actress Jones created, which was also the first to be written by Jones, who most recently ran BBC One’s smash hit Vigil, Recently picked up by Peacock

Jones said: “Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own.”

International distribution of the drama will be handled by ITV Studios.

Both Jones and O’Connor are represented by The Artists Partnership who have worked on the various deals for the drama.