Viewers react as they watch the Little Mermaid fight scenes in theater

Reactions on Twitter to footage of the Little Mermaid film theater fighting.

Disney’s ever-growing fanbase has been treated to a number of live-action remakes of some of the most popular and iconic animated films.

The Little Mermaid has just received this luxury treatment, with Rob Marshall directing Halle Bailey as Ariel. She’s also joined by an all-star cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, with exceptional talents breathing new life into beloved characters like Sebastian the Crab and Scuttle.

Many moments of the film premiere went viral. One was the starstruck meeting between Melissa and Nina West, a drag queen on the red carpet.

Recent footage has circulated of an altercation in the theater during a screening of The Little Mermaid.

Twitter recently shared footage of an angry audience arguing, yelling and fighting during The Little Mermaid theater screening.

The argument was captured in multiple angles. However, all the footage began after it had begun.

Annoyed viewers can be heard addressing that a refund is needed, with the issue totally disrupting audiences’ enjoyment of the film itself. The security team arrived and resolved the issue, according to reports. All attendees were ejected from the cinema.

Mickey Central’s Walt Disney World page, which updates its Twitter account on a daily basis, shared the footage on May 29, 2023.

“This happened at the movies tonight,” a caption reads over the video, “theater full of children.” Footage is also making the rounds on TikTok.

Reactions from The Little Mermaid audience

Many tweets condemn the events at The Little Mermaid screening.

“Unacceptable behavior of adults,” one wrote after seeing the footage. “There’s something magic about going to the cinema that you just don’t get if you stay at home,” another joked.

Similarly, others weighed in with humor: “Aerial interacting with Sebastian looks stupid. That’s why everybody is pi**ed.”

“Is this the new TikTok challenge, to get into fights at The Little Mermaid?” one Twitter user asked.

Jokes continue to pour in, with yet another writing “Well, Disney’s retelling of The Little Mermaid finally opened this weekend to 10 million fist fights at the box office.”

‘It was an inspiring and beautiful thing’

Halle has been previously referred to as by Variety, recalling that her grandparents spoke of discrimination they faced and how proud they are of what she’s achieved with The Little Mermaid:

“It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you.’”

Many people are enjoying the Disney movie blockbuster despite the above footage.

Little Mermaid now playing in theatres