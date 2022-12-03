View cohost shouts ‘I’m aroused’ in middle of live show and shocked fans believe they know who screamed the words

A co-host of THE VIEW has shocked fans by a NSFW comment that she made during a live broadcast.

As they discussed a new survey regarding sexual dreams and fantasies, the panel was loudly vocal.

5 View’s co-host stunned viewers after making a NSFW comment while on air. Credit: ABC

5 Sara screamed, ‘I’m aroused!’ Joy Behar was discussing sexual fantasies, dreams and desires. Sara screamed “I’m aroused!” Credit: ABC

But, viewers were surprised to see that one of the panelists shared more information than they expected.

Joy Behar, an 80-year-old moderator who acted in her place as Whoopi Goldberg (67), introduced the topic.

“So let’s see if this topic is arousing for you,” The TV personality started, by grabbing her audience and co-hosts attention.

“A new survey found 32% of people have dreamt or dreamed about having sex with a complete stranger,” She continued.

Sara Haines was the host of Sara Haines’ show and she heard Sara yell. “I’m aroused!” Joy had just finished her sentence.

While Joy and Joy giggled briefly at Joy’s interruption, the audience laughed at her outburst.

Joy fixed her eyes on the teleprompter as she continued to detail more details from the survey.

“34% have dreamt about getting frisky with an ex-partner. Anybody aroused by that?” The comedian asked this question, while pointing to her coworkers.

Sara looked at the camera before turning her back and lowering her head towards the desk.

Joy ignored Sara’s reactions and continued reading.

And 35% dreamed about the act with their friend. Did any of this people show up in your dreams ever? She asked the question, thereby launching the conversation.

SEX TALK

Sara gave her first opinion as a panelist, and compared having intercourse to a stranger. “roleplaying.”

“Isn’t sex with a stranger just roleplaying?” She was curious.

Sunny Hostin (54) questioned her and found that others didn’t share her views. “But how do you make up somebody’s face?”

“It could be someone you don’t know. You could know a face, but you don’t know the person because if you know the person, then the guilt comes in, like, I shouldn’t think these things,” Sara explained.

Sunny then replied that Sara’s honesty raised the eyebrows of her colleagues. “You sound like you have experience with this.”

Sara awkwardly replied to the comments of her coworker by writing, “I have a friend.”

View viewers were stunned by the comments of the journalist and shared their opinions on Twitter.

“Who yelled out ‘I’m aroused’? It was @sarahaines wasn’t it? It’s always the “quiet” ones #TheView,” One person has tweeted.

“Wayment who screamed about ‘I’m aroused’? #TheView,” Another.

“Saw someone ask who said ‘I’m aroused.’ And yep, knew it would be a sex topic! #theview,” A second tweet was also posted.

AWKWARD MOMENT

In another episode, there was more banter between the panelists. Sara took offense to Joy’s uncomfortable moment and slammed her.

As the hosts debated who their favorite plus-ones were to attend red carpet events and galas, things got heated.

Many political commentators claimed that their husbands always accompany them. Others say they have their children and friends with them.

Joy spoke out about Steve Janowitz when Joy had to share her thoughts.

“You know, hang on to him. He’s very good at that,” She laughed.

Sara wanted to add: “He’s also funny,” Joy responded: “He’s funny.”

Later, the younger host slammed her co-star and said: “And you’re okay,” Joking about long-timers’ humor.

Joy was not amused and shot Sara an innocent: “Okay,” In reply, before proceeding to the commercial break.

5 Sunny Hostin called Sara out for claiming to have ‘experience’ with the subject given Sara’s openness and participation during the discussion Credit to ABC

5 Joy hosted Friday’s program in absence of Whoopi Goldberg, who was the usual moderator. Credit: ABC