Vidya Balan, Shefali Shaikh’s Acting Masterclass at Amazon’s Jalsa’

Vidya Balan (“Kahaani”Shefali Shah (“Delhi Crime”), two of India’s finest actors, worked together for the first time in Suresh Triveni’s Amazon Prime Video India original “Jalsa.”It is a masterclass in acting.

The film is a tense social thriller where the lives of Balan’s Maya, a top journalist and Shah’s Rukhsana, Maya’s housekeeper, become inextricably linked together after a horrific incident.

Balan’s morally upright journalist wrestles with an ethical dilemma through the film. The actor initially turned down the film because she did not want to play someone who seemed morally ambiguous, but isn’t, and eventually the role’s challenges changed her decision.

“Maya is successful and she’s in a position of power and there is a certain aloofness to her demeanor,” Balan tells Variety. Balan, along with Triveni, worked on this aspect. “It gave me a sense of the person, and then that body language became natural for me — and also the thought process — how does such a person think? Because it’s very far removed from who I am as a person,”Balan said.

“She is complex, not complicated, and she’s a ferociously and fiercely protective mother,” Shah told VarietyAbout Ruskhsana “And she has pride, not ego, not arrogance, but pride, and self-respect. All these emotions lie within me. They lie in every person. They might be dormant, but they come out as when it’s required for and Rukhsana had that calling for these characteristics.”

The film was shot after India’s second COVID lockdown with the cast and crew necessarily having to observe social distancing. This served to work in the film’s favor, vis-a-vis the relationship between Balan’s and Shah’s characters.

“We were all maintaining distance from each other and I think that’s also translated into the scenes, because that’s what the scenes required, that’s what the characters required, given the predicament they’re in,”Balan.

“We kept that strange space that was created between both of us and I think it also helped because it helped the scenes, and whatever scenes we had together were very, very intense,”Shah.

Surya Kasibhatla, Vidya Balan – “Jalsa”

Amazon Prime Video

“Jalsa”Ayush, a character suffering from cerebral palsy, is featured in this film. Surya Kasibhatla (14 years old) plays Surya Kasibhatla. Surya, a Texas-based debutant who also has the condition. Kasibhatla, who has a passion for actors such as Akshay Kumar and Shah, Rana Daggubati (Sai Pallavi, Tom Hanks), and Mahesh Babu are his favorite actors. Computer programming is one of his passions. He brought that rigor to the table, which includes all four steps. ‘Learn, Practice, Implement, and Improvise’to continue his role.

Kasibhatla’s creativity was unleashed through rehearsals and workshops. “I believe that in order to churn out the best performance in any scene we generally have to be a little creative so that we can leave a great impact on the audience,”Kasibhatla. “So, that’s what I tried to do.”

Balan says that while Kasibhatla was protected by the crew and cast, Triveni made it clear that everyone should be normal around him, without the need to compensate for his lack of awareness.

One of the film’s watershed moments is when Balan’s character loses her temper with Kasibhatla’s and has to say some hurtful words to him. Balan worked with a coach for preparation. “All my preparation was geared towards that one scene, towards understanding cerebral palsy, speaking to the mothers and understanding their fears, their frustrations and all of it, because it’s real,”Balan. “They deal with it on a day-to-day basis and they’re human beings and they could have a bad day. Or they could go through a frustrating moment.”

Guided by the coach, Balan and Kasibhatla performed trust exercises with each other, where before the shoot, they would put their hands on each other’s hearts and breathe together. “That really helped us, it did away with any discomfort or awkwardness,”Balan.

Balan’s “Shakuntala Devi,” “Sherni”And “Jalsa”All of these films were released directly on Amazon, and she is eager to see some theatrical releases. Next up for her is debutant Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s as-yet-untitled film alongside Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz and Pratik Gandhi and another untitled film that reunites her with her “Shakuntala Devi”Director Anu Menon will soon begin filming in London.

Shah has two films — “Darlings,”Alia Bhatt and Alia Browne co-star in a dark comedy, as well as social drama “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurrana — and season two of “Delhi Crime”Coming up.

