Video of a Nigerian official ‘fakes fainting while being grilled about missing funds’ resurfaces;

Video footage of a Nigerian official appearing to faint during an investigation into missing funds has been rediscovered and is now viral.

This clip was uploaded to Twitter by Africa In Focus and shows an official being interrogated in Abuja, before appearing to become ill.

According to News18In 2020, the House of Representatives was going to question Daniel Pondei as the acting managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Pondei was taken out of the room by a police officer, along with two other men. This raised questions from commentators about his health.

Over 8,500 people have commented on the viral video, with many claiming Pondei falsified fainting to avoid being questioned. Others suggested that Pondei could have had a stroke or a fit.

The caption was added to the clip. “A Nigerian official fake fainted after he was grilled about missing funds.”

Sign upSubscribe to the Indy100 Weekly Newsletter, a free weekly publication

One person asked “Hahahahhahaha is it for real ? Or from a movie ?”

Another joke: “Rishi Sunak when asked about missing £11 billion, or £34 billion on track & trace…”

Someone else argued: “Now this beats memory loss.”

“And the Oscar goes to…,”Another.

One person mused: “How soon before Johnson tries this when facing questions?”

A second concerned viewer disagreed and said: “Looks like he was having a fit or a stroke, doesnt look fake.”

Participate in our news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the upvote button at the top.