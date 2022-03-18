Video: Martin Scorsese’s Tribute To Jane Campion At The New York Critics Circle Dinner

Director Martin Scorsese appeared at the annual New York Film Critics Circle dinner in Manhattan on Wednesday night to honor Jane Campion, who was announced in December as the winner of the group’s Best Director award.

Campion, the Oscar frontrunner in her enigmatic drama “The Power of the Dog,”During her speech before the 86 year-old critics, she was twice overwhelmed by emotion.

Scorsese’s remarks, which can be seen in their entirety in the video above, took the form of a perceptive, film-class analysis of Campion’s choices behind the camera. His unique professorial style was complemented by his passion and an expression of deep respect for his filmmaking peers. You can watch the entire speech below.

“It’s a precious thing to have an artistic voice as powerful as Jane’s, developing over time,”Scorsese stated. “It’s like a great ongoing conversation and it’s something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Scorsese also shared a story about a meal he had with Campion months ago in his New York home. The directors sat down together and discussed the subject of genre. Both “The Power of the Dog” and Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flowers Moon,”Now in post-production, they could be called Westerns. However, Scorsese found this categorization slightly bewildering.

“We talked about our pictures,”He said. “We both made Westerns, I guess. They take place in the (1920s). At least, we both know that we had cows in them.”

Campion was overcome by emotion when she accepted her award at the podium.

“Thank you, Marty,”She began by gesturing at Scorsese. “It’s a lifetime thrill to have heard such words said about oneself.”Her voice cracked, and she paused for some time before continuing.

“It is a great honor for me to be chosen for best director and even more so to receive it from critics I respect so much. Back when I began filmmaking I had a kind of rough time in Cannes with my first film ‘Sweetie,’ which included shouts and boos and eviscerating reviews.”

Campion mentions Vincent Camby (New York Times Film Critic), who was the late film critic for the New York Times. “Sweetie”A positive review was published in October 1989. Also, Susan Sontag, a writer and cultural icon, took Campion to tea during the young filmmaker’s first trip to New York.

“The support and sense of enlightenment of this city gave me the encouragement to keep going,”She broke down in tears and said these words. “There was a destination for my films and a city for them and for me to aim towards.”

Campion, who is New Zealander, stated that she still subscribes The New York Times Magazine and The New Yorker magazine. “I’m more aware of new eateries and what’s going on in this city than I am in my own.”

She ended by asking the man who presented her award to return the subject.

“This is the city where the filmmaker genius Martin Scorsese first made films,”Campion stated. “They were startling, modern, provocative, brilliant, introducing actors who were similarly different, charismatic, utterly real. … Marty’s films and the New York reviewers who wrote about them, like the wonderful Amy Taubin, enflamed my passion for film and did nothing less than save me. I was engaged in these stories because they showed me how to understand life.”

As she closed her speech, she broke down again and added: “To have you, Marty, be here and present is a beautiful moment for me personally.”

The Scorsese- and Campion speeches were highlights of an evening that featured remarks from Al Gore (who presented an Award to Diane Weyermann), former Vice President Al Gore; best actress winner Lady Gaga, who was presented via video by Guillermo del Toro; Maggie Gyllenhaal won the Best First Feature Award for “The Lost Daughter,”Ryusuke Hamaguchi, an Oscar nominee for Japanese director Ryusuke Yamaguchi. “Drive My Car” won the critic group’s best picture award.