Video: “He is wearing the wrong color hood”

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Jimmy Kimmel rails against Kanye’s latest remarks “Ye” Interview by West with Alex Jones of InfoWars

“One of our most talent and deranged pop stars, Donald Trump dinner companion Kanye West sat down for three hours of complete insanity with the despicable Alex Jones,” Kimmel noted during Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “It was just two guys who lost a billion dollars each, hanging out.”

Jones asked West about his plans for the future. “sees good things about Hitler,” Incorrectly asserting that Hitler invented the microphone and highways. He claimed, among other things: “every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“Especially Hitler?,” Jimmy Kimmel stated, “Shocked.” “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” Ye, in a sense, was covered with a ski mask-like, black hood throughout the interview.

“By the way, Hitler did not invent highways or the microphone. In fact, Kanye seems to be the first person to even claim Hitler invented the microphone,” Kimmel continued. “I think he might be referencing, there’s an old myth that said the Nazis invented the microwave oven. A microwave is not a microphone. It’s like saying Alexander Graham Bell invented the telescope, they’re different things.”  

Kimmel noted that he’s “never seen anything like this” That and more “we have a Black white supremacist running around.”

“You know an interview has gone off the rails when you’re watching it thinking: ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy,’” He laughed.

Jones was later interrupted by West, who said that West loves Nazis in his interview. Jones then cut off the conversation. Jones, however, said that Jones had already ended the interview. “absolutely lit.”

“Yeah, its lit like a tiki torch in Charlottesville, thats what it is,” Kimmel quipped.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.

