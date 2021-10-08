Video Captures Scary Moment Man Follows Woman Home and Tries to Get Inside

A Bronx woman was terrified as she desperately tried to get into her New York apartment after a random man had followed her home last month.

In video footage of the moment, the woman can be seen rushing to her door and slamming it shut seconds before the man sprints after her and tries to open it.

The victim, 50, was arriving at home from work around 2 a.m. on Sept. 23 when the incident took place, she told authorities.

The video was released on Tuesday, and police are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white undershirt and jeans.

Authorities are saying the man is wanted for attempted burglary. They are offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“WANTED for an Attempted Burglary… Individual followed female victim and attempted to gain access to her apartment,” police said in a tweet.