Video: Bride rushes to marry Groom, but is stuck in COVID lockdown

A bride rushes to meet her fiancee, who’s locked down, so that she could wed him on their wedding day.

Although it is common in China for the bridegroom to pick her up to marry, it was impossible in this particular case.

A viral video of the bride was viewed 3.8 million times on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo

A bride rushed to meet her fiance so that they could still tie the knot, after he found himself stuck in a strict COVID lockdown on their wedding day.

In a viral video whose hashtag — “The bride wakes up and the groom’s district is sealed off” — This video was viewed 3.8 Million timesWeibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, bride Amanda Liu can be seen putting on her shoes in a hurry and carrying large bags to go to her groom Jia Shihan’s home in the Chinese city of Tangshan on March 19.

“My partner’s housing compound has been sealed off, and he can’t go out, so I’m grabbing my things, my gown and shoes and all that, and heading over,”Liu spoke in Chinese in the video. “Wish me a happy marriage!”

In traditional Chinese weddings, the groom is expected to pick his bride up to marry. After his residence was suddenly locked down, the couple was unable to do so.

“He was supposed to pick me up at 6 a.m., but his compound was closed off, and he was stopped by the security guards at the compound gates,”She said that she was compelled to go over right away, even though she had not completed her wedding makeup.

The guards opened the gates for her when she arrived and permitted her to enter as long as she remained in the area.

However, the couple was not permitted to wed yet. They had to wait in line and submit to a COVIDPCR test as part the daily testing program for residents of the housing compound.

Finally, they changed into wedding clothes and attended a “simple”ceremony at his home in front a small group his neighbors and relatives.

“It’s an unforgettable day,” Liu said, Source: The Cover news site. “The officiating speech was found online, and the host was just one of his neighbors. But I really liked it this way.”

Tangshan, located in Hebei’s northern Province, is China’s biggest steel production hub. After finding multiple local cases, the city shut down traffic and stopped production Sunday so that residents could take mass COVID test. South China Morning Post.

China has seen There has been a national surge in COVID-related casesIn recent months, Tens of millions of people Officials continue to pursue the aforementioned goals despite being under strict lockdowns “dynamic zero COVID policy.”This is what it means Rapid lockdownMass testing and Travel restrictionsClusters will form whenever they appear.