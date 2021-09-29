Vicki Gunvalson & Steve Lodge Reportedly End 5 Year Relationship

After five years together, including a two-year engagement, Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have called it quits. A source exclusively divulged details of the breakup to Us Weekly on September 28. “Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spin-off show in the Berkshires,” the insider revealed. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the house anymore.”

The source shared more details about the heartbreak of the OG housewife. “She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him. They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time,” They shared. A separate source told E! News that the pair had split once before in June, but tried to reconcile. “Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic. Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S.,” According to an insider, the couple had previously split in June. They tried to reconcile.

Vicki is scheduled to appear on Season 2 of “Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip” alongside longtime friend and co-star Tamra Judge, among other former housewives from a variety of franchises. Perhaps the self-dubbed “OG of the OC” will reveal more of what was going on in their relationship on the mashup series.