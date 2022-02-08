Veterans’ Groups Splinter Over Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON — An antiwar alliance of veterans that emerged from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and spanned the political spectrum is splintering badly over the U.S. response to the threatening moves of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia against Ukraine.

The fracturing is more ideological than partisan: Some groups on the left that opposed the war in Afghanistan are siding with President Biden’s deployment of thousands of troops to Eastern Europe, while other liberals are staunchly against it. Some conservative groups and lawmakers oppose the deployments, while others are pressing the president to go further, arguing that he has not been tough enough.

The complex dynamics among veterans’ groups that had been united just months ago reflected both general exhaustion with war among American voters and shifting domestic politics on the right and the left.

Mr. Biden approved the deployment of 3,000 troops to NATO allies, including Poland and Romania, but said he did not intend to send troops to Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance. The administration has also described a range of possible responses should Mr. Putin decide to invade Ukraine, including economic sanctions targeting Moscow.