Veteran model struts runway at NYFW 2022 shows

NEW YORK — Beverly Johnson isn’t finished showing the girls how it’s done.

The veteran model, 69, returned to New York Fashion Week in striking fashion, taking the runway by storm at Sergio Hudson’s show Sunday and closing the Bibhu Mohapatra show Tuesday.

Johnson’s appearances in Hudson and Mohapatra’s shows, both held at Spring Studios in downtown Manhattan, proved she remains a force on the catwalk with her electrifying stare and purposeful strut almost five decades after making history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue for the August 1974 issue.

For Mohapatra, Johnson donned a floor-length white gown featuring a dramatic black cape to close the show, sauntering down the brightly lit runway to applause from the crowd.

Mohapatra’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, inspired by acclaimed opera “Elektra,” was a study of the opera’s heroines that “explored the spectrum of so many aspects of loss, courage, resilience, experience and strength,” according to the designer’s show notes.

At Hudson’s affair, Johnson sported a mid-length blush dress featuring a ruffled hem, cap sleeves and a deep neckline.

Mohapatra’s show also featured attendees including Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, “My Unorthodox Life” star Batsheva Haart and Model Roz.

While fashion stalwarts like Miss J Alexander and Bethann Hardison graced the front row of Mohapatra’s show, one legendary figure’s presence has been noticeably absent from the week: André Leon Talley, the industry trailblazer and former Vogue creative director, who died in January at 73.

In the days following his death, Johnson remembered her late friend’s impact.

“Like I always said, you’re the one out there taking all the arrows in the front and in the back,” Johnson told People magazine. “That’s when you’re a trailblazer, and he most certainly was a trailblazer taking a lot of arrows.”

She continued: “If there was anyone that was a king in the industry, it would be him. He’s a walking encyclopedia. I mean, the engineer of fashion. He could break it all the way down from the beginning and bring it all the way back — and in French! We recognize that genius, so all you can do is bow down to him.”

