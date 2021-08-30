Veteran Firefighter Trapped in Burning Home Sends a Final Message to His Family

During an attempt to put out a fire, a fireman was trapped in the blazing building basement and died. He wrote a heartfelt note for the family he had before passing away.

Captain Joshua Laird, coming from the New Market Volunteer Fire Company of Station 25, joins the long list of warriors who have given their lives in the service of their nation.

What Exactly Happened?

After falling all through the unstable floor of one burning building and getting trapped in the basement, the fireman died from his injuries.

Laird was one of a group of firefighters sent to the home on 9510 Ball Road in Ijamsville. It was after that caught fire, according to reports. According to fire authorities, the structure started a fire after being hit by at least 1 bolt of lightning during a rainstorm.

After walking out of her house to get some fresh air due to the power outage, Eileen Rice witnessed the structure enveloped in black smoke. She dialed 911 right away.

The Frederick County emergency unit sent multiple fire units to the site shortly after receiving complaints from residents. Following an official radio order, Laird’s squad arrived 1st and began the Rapid Intervention Team.

What the Deputy Chief Is Saying?

According to Frederick County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Steven Leatherman, the firefighter entered the blazing building via the front entrance but fell through ground-level floors into the basement.

The firefighter left a last message for his family while stuck in the inferno, all surrounded by flames and smoke, by speaking into the radio transmitter he had in a weak voice and saying, “Tell my family I love them.”

Shortly after, the department delivered a mayday over the radio, and the veteran was safely evacuated to the hospital. Captain Laird died of his injuries shortly after arriving at Washington Hospital Center of Washington, D.C.

In the epidemic, no additional deaths were recorded. There was no one in the five thousand three hundred-square-foot houses at the moment of the incident, according to fire authorities.

A day after the tragedy, the county organized a parade in honor of the dead captain, and many people showed out to pay their respects to the fallen hero, who had served in the fire department for 21 years.

Captain Laird was a devoted fire safety professional who was committed to serving the people of Frederick County, according to Fire Chief Tom Coe, who paid homage to him.