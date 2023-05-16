Vet warns dog owners to be careful with common toilet items.

The reason you should keep your dogs away from common bathroom items has been revealed by a vet.

The expert pooch took to TikTok in order to expose the hidden dangers of a bath toy that appears innocent.

This ER vet is also known as @traveling_dogtor by her social media followers. She posted a video showing a dog having an endoscopy. The video shows that small bath ducks, which are made of plastic, can lodge in the stomach.

A 20-second video begins with an xray image showing something round in the dog’s belly.

This post’s caption was: “What a duck!”

The vet then film the brown dog lying on a flat surface while a camera was lowered down into its stomach.

As the surgeons inserted the surgical instruments down the dog’s throat, the dogs’ owners were filled with tears.

A green foreign object was hidden inside the body of the viewer.

After some tugging and pulling, the veterinarian was able drag out the plastic duck which had become wedged inside the dog’s body.

The dog struggled with the large toy as it was being held in its mouth by another vet.

Then she held up the green neon duck for all her colleagues to see, as it was dripping with saliva.

The vet put the colourful toy back together with its family after the horrifying removal video.

This post was quickly liked by over 1.1million dog lovers.

It was said: “The poor dog must have been in pain after all this”.

One person asked: “How can they be swallowed without chewing?”

The third person said: “Are You kidding Meeee ????”

The fourth person said: “The dog was in so much pain, I couldn’t even imagine it”.

One person said: “Awww, the poor little baby”.

It is no surprise that The Traveling dogtor has 7,523 subscribers who love her videos about mental health, and advice for dogs. In total her page has received 1.3 million likes.

