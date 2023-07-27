Verizon down updates — Hundreds of customers report problems with cellphone and internet services

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Enhance your Wi-Fi router’s privacy settings

If a cybercriminal attacks a Wi-Fi network they can use it to spread malware or even steal information.

Although your Wi-Fi router should come with a certain level of privacy security settings turns on by default, you can always enhance this for peace of mind.

Verizon says onits website: “Verizon recommends using the strongest encryption available that is compatible with the devices on your home network.

“Your first choice for network security should be WPA2 encryption.

“If one or more of your devices isn’t compatible with WPA2, WPA encryption should be your next choice.

“Only if your network devices are incompatible with WPA2 and WPA encryption should you consider using WEP encryption.”

WPA stands for Wi-Fi Protected Access and there’s now a WPA3.

Latest News

Previous article
‘U.S. Congress confirms aliens’ reality.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact