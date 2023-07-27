Verizon down updates — Hundreds of customers report problems with cellphone and internet services

Enhance your Wi-Fi router’s privacy settings

If a cybercriminal attacks a Wi-Fi network they can use it to spread malware or even steal information.

Although your Wi-Fi router should come with a certain level of privacy security settings turns on by default, you can always enhance this for peace of mind.

Verizon says onits website: “Verizon recommends using the strongest encryption available that is compatible with the devices on your home network.

“Your first choice for network security should be WPA2 encryption.

“If one or more of your devices isn’t compatible with WPA2, WPA encryption should be your next choice.

“Only if your network devices are incompatible with WPA2 and WPA encryption should you consider using WEP encryption.”

WPA stands for Wi-Fi Protected Access and there’s now a WPA3.