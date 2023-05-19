Verizon alerts Android users and iPhones to delete their apps immediately if the rule of ‘9 of 10’ is not followed.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

VERIZON gives some great advice to those who want to download new applications on their smartphone.

This is a simple rule that could lead you to delete some of the apps you have already installed.

Always read the comments in the app store to avoid falling for common scams

1

Read the app reviews to stay away from common scamsCredit: Getty

Verizon The following is a list of words that begin with the word “you”User reviews on app stores are a great source of feedback.

Read the user reviews before you download and ensure that the reviewers have positive things to say about their experience.

“If nine out of 10 users weren’t fans, chances are you won’t be either.”

You can avoid scammers and save a great deal of time by following the nine-out-10 rule.

Verizon warns all Wi-Fi users over four major router mistakes – check box now
Verizon warns all Gmail and Outlook users over credit card-draining email

Verizon recommends that you only download apps from official app stores.

Apps that are scams have been found on both the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store.

These platforms offer a much higher level of protection than any random website.

Verizon says: “Apps are available from Apple Store, Google Play and Verizon that have been security-checked.

“It’s best to pull from trustworthy sources when downloading apps.”

In doubt, it’s best to find a different app.

When you download a fake application, remove it immediately and alert your bank to any suspicious bank transactions that are related.

Not all apps with low ratings are frauds.

Many of these claims are valid, but not all may be satisfied.

Latest News

Previous article
The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 18 Release Date Out!! Where to Watch The Intense Action and New Challenges? 

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact