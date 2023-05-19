Verizon alerts Android users and iPhones to delete their apps immediately if the rule of ‘9 of 10’ is not followed.

VERIZON gives some great advice to those who want to download new applications on their smartphone.

This is a simple rule that could lead you to delete some of the apps you have already installed.

1 Read the app reviews to stay away from common scams Credit: Getty

User reviews on app stores are a great source of feedback.

Read the user reviews before you download and ensure that the reviewers have positive things to say about their experience.

“If nine out of 10 users weren’t fans, chances are you won’t be either.”

You can avoid scammers and save a great deal of time by following the nine-out-10 rule.

Verizon recommends that you only download apps from official app stores.

Apps that are scams have been found on both the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store.

These platforms offer a much higher level of protection than any random website.

Verizon says: “Apps are available from Apple Store, Google Play and Verizon that have been security-checked.

“It’s best to pull from trustworthy sources when downloading apps.”

In doubt, it’s best to find a different app.

When you download a fake application, remove it immediately and alert your bank to any suspicious bank transactions that are related.

Not all apps with low ratings are frauds.

Many of these claims are valid, but not all may be satisfied.