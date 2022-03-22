Venom 3 could feature Spider-Man fighting fans are dying for to see

Sony had an amazing year at the Box Office Venom: Let There Be CarnageAnd Spider-Man has no way home. Venom 2’sReached box office haul $502 millionWorldwide, the MCU Spider-Man 2.0 was the most popular. $1.8 billion so far — and the film’s theatrical run isn’t over. It’s probably safe to say that the two Spider-Man projects will net Sony about $2 billion over a full year, which means that Sony will keep developing its Spider-Man Universe (SSU) while simultaneously working with Marvel on the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. With that in mind, we’re not surprised to hear that Venom 3Might finally see the Spider-Man fight fans have been waiting for. We can all only hope that it’s better than the Venom. Spider-Man 3 fight.

The Spider-Man battle is inevitable

Spider-Man is the only reason that the SSU works. The SSU works brilliantly because Sony attached it to the MCU, particularly with the help Sony’s There is no way home. That’s also a problem for Sony, as the studio has yet to give fans an SSU-centric Spider-Man that actually meets the characters from the other SSU movies.

We expect Peter Parker to face Venom (Tom Hardy), one of the Spider-Man villains. We got a taste of this epic confrontation in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3It was a bit of a disaster.

With Venom 2Sony made every effort to make the post-credits scene available before the premiere. The company hosted early screenings, and Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) scene leaked immediately. Just like that, Sony and Marvel transported Venom to MCU’s main timeline in time for No Way Home.

Then, There is no way homePost-credits featured the Venom cameo that we expected. Its purpose was to add a portion of Hardy’s Venom to the MCU. Marvel and Sony could fight Venom vs. Spider-Man down the line, regardless of what happens in Marvel. Venom 3.

The Venom 3Leakage

What’s great in all of this is that Sony Marvel can deliver two different Venom vs. Spider-Man takes in a matter of years. The SSU has a Hardy’s version and needs a Spider-Man. The MCU has Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Hardy’s Venom. The multiverse allows studios to go wild without worrying about what might happen in the other universe.

Some fans may feel that the MCU merits a major Spider-Man and Venom confrontation. Venom may be Peter’s college antagonist. We know that Marvel and Sony are working together on this. Spider-Man 4, even though there’s no release timeframe in sight.

But, then again Venom 3The final story of this franchise will be delivered by the artist, and it must be epic. It’s the kind of story that deserves a Spider-Man of its own. Venom 3 probably can’t afford just to tease some Spider-Man action like the second installment did.

So happens that Daniel Richtman, a well-known Marvel insider, is one of them That Venom 3They would also explore the multiverse. The leaker said that we’ll see Venom finally meeting and fighting Spider-Man.

Not all of Richtman’s leaks pan out, but the insider has been accurate about Marvel projects in the past. Assuming the Venom 3 plot information is correct, we’ll soon see this first installment of the new Spider-Man vs. Venom fight.

Which Spider-Man version of Spider-Man will take on Venom?

That said, it’s unclear what Spider-Man variant we’re talking about. The leaker didn’t offer a name for the Peter Parker actor who will fight Venom in Venom 3. However, rumors have it that Andrew Garfield and TobeyMaguire might be appearing in Spider-Man 2: The Rise of Spider-Man. It’s Garfield, in particular, who has made quite an impression in There is no way homeMany ask for one another. Amazing Spider-Man installment.

Also, let’s not forget that Garfield’s Parker did say that he’d like to fight an alien, just like Maguire and Holland’s Spider-Men did. That’s the best possible teaser we could get for a Spider-Man vs. Venom fight where Garfield plays the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man against Tom Hardy’s Venom.

This is speculation, however. We do not know when. Venom 3Launched. Sony’s next SSU project is MorbiusThe movie will hit theaters in February.

