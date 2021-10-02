Venom 2 almost featured a Spider-Man cameo by Tom Holland

Spoilers “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”Follow the steps below.

Sony Pictures immediately confirmed that a “Venom” sequel was happening, fans were speculating over whether the film might include a cameo from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. While “Venom 2” doesn’t technically feature a Tom Holland cameo, early versions of the script did include a role for Peter Parker alongside Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom.

Venom and Spider-Man are two of the most famous Marvel Comics foes. However, bringing them together onscreen was difficult since Holland joined Marvel Cinematic Universe. To briefly explain a complicated issue, Marvel Studios — the Disney-owned company behind the interconnected MCU — does not own the license for the character of Spider-Man or the characters found in Spider-Man comics. Sony currently holds the license. “Venom” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” However, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is under a shared deal between Disney and Sony that sees Marvel Studios serve as the creative producer on the standalone Spider-Man movies — “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home”The future and what’s next “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — while Sony distributes those films.

Holland can continue to be a part of the MCU, and also appear in non-Sony movies such as “Captain America: Civil War” “Avengers: Infinity War.”Sony is also moving forward with its own Marvel Comics adaptations, which have no involvement by Marvel Studios. “Venom”Movies and the upcoming Jared Leto film “Morbius.”

This is why Tom Holland was invited to the “Venom”The sequel was a difficult prospect. “Venom 2”In an interview with The Guardian, Andy Serkis, director of the film, revealed his thoughts. The Hollywood Reporter that Holland’s involvement was a matter of discussion that predated his involvement. “It couldn’t have been more in flux-y if you tried,”THR was informed by Serkis “It was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where he [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn’t.”

Photo credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Serkis says they ultimately decided to keep the focus on Tom Hardy’s titular character in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and it wasn’t until late in the game that they settled on the post-credits stinger for the film that nods to Holland’s Spider-Man. “We decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first,”Serkis went on. “So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn’t until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there.”

In the final film, “Venom 2” post-credits scene finds Hardy’s Eddie Brock seemingly waking up in a different universe, with J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson appearing on the TV to discuss the “menace” of Holland’s Spider-Man. This tees up a potential confrontation between Venom and Spider-Man that allows Sony to finally bring the two characters together without breaking the MCU’s carefully orchestrated plans.

Indeed, this December’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will find Holland’s Peter Parker shaking up the multiverse after a spell cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange goes wrong. The first trailer for the film saw Holland’s Peter Parker crossing paths with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from the Tobey Maguire-starring “Spider-Man 2,”Already, the streams are crossing.

It’s probably a safe bet that Hardy’s Venom makes some sort of appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”The multiverse concept has been introduced and it will be interesting to see what Sony does next. Holland has ended his current Spider-Man contract (and expressed an interest). Re-upping is a great way to get more), and based on the early box office numbers for “Venom 2,”Sony will approve another. “Venom”It’s better to have a sequel sooner than later. So while Spider-Man doesn’t technically appear in the “Venom”A meet-up feels now inevitable.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”It is currently only playing in theaters.