‘Veep’ Showrunner Brings Back Jonah Ryan to Gloat About Daylight Saving Time Switch

“Veep” showrunner David Mandel shared a letter from fictional character Jonah Ryan celebrating the U.S. Senate’s passage of a bill that would end daylight saving time.

“Our long national nightmare and daymare is over,” the letter reads. “Yesterday, the United States Senate finally listened to me and unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 (S. 623), which will end Daylight Savings Time forever.”

“No longer will innocent Americans show up hours late or hours early to their jobs, their J-dates, or their court-ordered counseling appointments for weeks on end just because of the whims of ‘Big Clock’,” Ryan’s letter continued.

If the bill passes through the House of Representatives and receives President Biden’s signature, then it will become a law, which is necessary for the change to go into effect.

Ryan, who was played by Timothy Simons for seven season’s on HBO’s political comedy series, also called for further progress to be made involving the metric system’s slow but steady siege on America, Netflix, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and the lack of nudity in the latest season of ‘Euphoria’.

“In conclusion, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has proven my views about vaccines which were once dismissed as ‘fringe’ or ‘anti-scientific’ or ‘insane’ were, in fact, correct” Ryan added. “In case you’ve forgotten, my own father died of Chicken Pox that I gave him in order that decent Americans everywhere might be spared from vaccinations that are filled with chemicals.”

“Now I have been proven right yet again,” Ryan concluded. “God Bless America!”

