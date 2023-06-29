Vanna’s son shares an update about his life shortly after quitting his job

Vanna White | Nikko Santo Pietro | Source: Getty Images | instagram.com/nikkoshow

Nikko Santo Pieetro, Vanna white’s son took to Instagram a few days after celebrating his 21st birthday. He gave an update of his life. He asked his fans for their opinions in a video that was full of chatter, and hinted at exciting new developments.

The author, in his own words: The latest update to the website is:Nikko disclosed that he was just one week away from quitting his job and was weighing up several options. A possible option is to prepare for the licensing exam and enter the real estate industry.

One other option that was appealing to Nikko was to travel to Thailand, where he could learn more about the life of his father George Santo Pietro and also explore its wonders. Nikko asked his followers for their opinions about the plans he revealed.

Vanna white, the boy’s mother, gave him a warm birthday message. Post by Social media. Vanna’s birthday tribute included a picture of Pietro dressed in a stylish suit, accompanied by a message of love. Pietro responded with his own expression of affection.

Nikko Santo-Pietro Alumni Oregon State University and the University of Arizona. Pietro is a Special projects manager at Melissa’s Produce. Nikko’s versatility is further demonstrated by his involvement in the arts world. The following are some examples of the work done by artists.

Nikko has a passion for travel and capturing the joy of friends and family. He loves to eat delicious food from around the world, and when not traveling or making art he enjoys the company of his friends.