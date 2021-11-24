Vanessa Lachey was worried Nick would love their daughter more than her

Vanessa Lachey said she was afraid of what having a baby daughter would be like because of past trauma.

The mother of all three Interview with PeopleShe was “terrified”While you are pregnant for the first-time.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey married in July 2011 and had their first child together in 2012.

Vanessa Lachey spoke out about her emotional journey to motherhood nine years ago. The 41-year-old actress shared her story. Recent intervieweesThat was what she struggled with “irrational”Thoughts when it came time to have children with Nick Lachey.

“Nick and I got married in July 2011 and I got pregnant that December,”She told People. “I was like, ‘If this is a little girl, and it’s everything he’s ever wanted, what if he loves her more than me?'”

The set of the two met up. “Total Request Live” and began dating in 2006, before getting married in 2011.

“Before we were married, we had very deep conversations about everything in life — about our past, about our present situations, and about our future and what we wanted,” Vanessa said. “It was really important for me to explain to him where I came from.”

Vanessa says being a mom is the best thing. "who visited a handful of times but then disappeared"As a child, she worried about her parents' parenting.





Vanessa and Nick Lachey "Love is Blind."



Netflix







“I said [to Nick], ‘If the first one is a girl, I’m going to be terrified,’ she said. The Lacheys first child, Camden, 9, turned out to be a boy. Vanessa says that was the “Blessings” she needed, because by the time they had a daughter she felt ready.

Although Vanessa felt “Accepted” by her husband, it’s her past trauma that caused doubts for her.

“Nine years ago, I was terrified that I would mess her up, so to speak — that I would fall into these patterns subconsciously,” Vanessa said. “Nine years later, when I had a boy and a daughter, I realized that you don’t have to follow those same patterns. “And I didn’t.”

The couple now have three children, Camden, 9, Phoenix 4, and Brooklyn 6,

Vanessa currently stars on "NCIS: Hawaii,"Together, the Lachey couple hosts



Netflix



's "Love is Blind"Reality series. Vanessa's bookLife from Scratch: Family Traditions that Start With You" is now available