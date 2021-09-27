Vanessa Feltz has left her fiancé ‘mortified’ with her racy sex life confessions

Vanessa Feltz’s fiancé Ben Ofoedu says he has regularly been left “mortified” by her saucy confessions about their sex life. The journalist and radio host previously revealed that they spent most of their lockdown between the sheets.

The 59-year-old also said that Ben spiced up their quarantine by cooking naked while she felt it was her duty to put on “saucy” underwear. The Phats and Small singer said his partner’s revelations initially left him cringing.

Speaking to the Mirror, he revealed: “In the early years, I was a bit mortified.”

“But now someone will come over and say, ‘Ooh, you’re at it like rabbits. And whatever they say, I know she’s said something.”



(Image: Getty Images for Bauer Media)

He added: “It’s funny, I love her, and I love everything about her and what she says – it’s all good.

“She’s very honest, and that’s one of the reasons I’m with her. I found her incredibly attractive. I’m happy with her.”

During the lockdown, Vanessa admitted that the pair were able to indulge in frequent sex life as they no longer lived with their children.



(Image: Dave Benett/WireImage)

She said: “We don’t have to ask for anyone’s permission if we want to do whatever we want, in any room that we feel like doing it in, in any position, at any time of the day. And that is quite a nice feeling.”

Ben admits while she isn’t always so complimentary, no subject is “off-limits”.



(Image: Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Vanessa added: “Age is not an issue for me. You have to keep the climate going, and we both feel an obligation to make an effort.

“I am no stranger to slinky lingerie. My father Norman was in the business himself — he made and sold them.

“It is my duty to have saucy knickers and all that, so I’ll wear them and do something special.

“And Ben will do a bit of cooking wearing nothing but a chef’s apron, or something like that. We just try to make it more fun.”

The loved-up couple has been together for the past 15 years.