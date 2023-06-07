Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent breaks silence on rumors co-stars may not return for new season following bombshell reunion

Lala Kent, star of VANDERPUMP Rules, has responded to rumors that she and her co-stars may not be returning for the next season.

Lala (32), a former actress, appeared on The View Tuesday to clarify the position of her castmates.

5 Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules cast member broke her silence about rumors the cast may not return to next season ABC

5 Producers teased the casting that some shocking secrets will be soon revealed Credit: Getty

Reality star Alyssa Fahr Griffin sat with Whoopi Goldberg (67), Sara Haines (45), Joy Behar (81) Sunny Hostin (54) and Alyssa Farrah Griffin (33) to discuss the upcoming VPR reunion.

Producers have hinted that there will be shocking information revealed that not even the actors are aware of.

Sara asked Lala for her take on the possible news, since it is said that some of the cast would not return to the set.

Talk show host, introducing the final episode of the reunion series said: “They teased it. There’s supposed to be a bombshell. But none you know right now what that is. It could have an impact on people continuing to film the show.”

Lala was then asked if “anyone” knew what the producers might be hinting about that has fans on edge.

She admitted to having “zero clue” about what was going to be revealed, but doubted that anyone would lose their job.

It’s hard for me to imagine that it could shake us up so badly we would never come back. We were all so eager to be on TV when we decided to sign up for reality television,” confessed the woman.

Lala was honest and said, “There’s nothing that will make us want to run.” The women laughed.

Entertainment’s most read articles

The season 10 reality show has been gaining a lot of attention ever since the news in March broke that Tom Sandoval had an affair for months with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix, his long-term girlfriend.

Even though the crew had stopped filming earlier in the year, they resumed it to show the impact of the scandal.

Fans are now wondering, as this season ends, who will be returning for next year’s season. This is because the entire cast has been reshuffled.

A Return to Epic Dimensions

Ariana, who is 37 years old, announced last month she wanted to return as a star in the Bravo spinoff she’s been starring in since Season 2.

A new interview has been conducted with theLos Angeles TimesAriana has said that she will return next year if she does not have to shoot with Tom and Raquel.

“It’s not up to us who comes back. I’m just going to be doing me. Me doing me means they are not a part of my life,” Ariana said.

She continued to say that she would “for sure” return to filming, adding, “I just wouldn’t hang out with them.”

Big Plans

Katie Maloney, 36, also confirmed that she was down to come back for Season 11, despite all things Scandoval and the drama surrounding her divorce from fellow VPR star Tom Schwartz, 40.

“For me, yeah, I’ve got my friends. I’ve got her, I’ve got Lala. Scheana and I [Shay] are getting along,” Katie said.

“There’s enough to work with, and we have the sandwich shop,” she noted, referring to the new sandwich shop she and Ariana are opening in West Hollywood called, Something About Her.

“They’re all kind of the last thing on my mind. There’s so much great things happening and so much other stuff to worry about, it’s not for me to worry about how you fit into my life ‘cause you’re not in my life.”

As construction is already underway on the new shop, Season 11 should be centered around its highly-anticipated launch.

Ariana had previously announced that the shop will open in the summer of this year, perfectly aligned with the alleged filming for the next season.

5 The cast was shattered in Season 10, after Tom Sandoval began an affair for months with Raquel Leviss, his co-star. Credit: Bravo

5 Tom and Ariana had been together for nine years at the point of the affair Credit: Bravo