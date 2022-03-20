Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Explains Awkward Living Arrangement Situation With Tom Schwartz Amidst Their Breakup

The death knell sounded for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s 12-year-long relationship and 2-year marriage this week. Bravo viewers were able to see them work together in nine seasons. Vanderpump Rules despite various issues, the couple’s breakup announcements suggest that they will be happier apart. In the latest update on their situation, Maloney has explained what their living arrangements are looking like – and it sounds a bit awkward.

The Vanderpump RulesAn alum went to her You’re Gonna Love Me podcastWith a new episode called “The Hardest Decision I Ever Made.” As the title and Tom Schwartz’s own account indicate, the forthcoming divorce was apparently at the behest of Katie Maloney. Maloney, who chose a less scandalous route than others, revealed that the couple’s separation had been going on for more than a month, but they are still living together at the L.A. home they bought in 2019. She stated,

It’s been emotional, for sure, but it’s also been in ways peaceful and loving. The transition has been going very well so far. We do still live together in our house and we’re just trying to navigate these steps together. We need to be friends. We have many of the same friends. It’s important to try to get along with the group, share the experience and not make it awkward. And not make anyone choose sides, that’s been important to us as well.

Katie Maloney said that Tom Schwartz and Katie are adapting to the new normal, but their friends are still being “very supportive.”It is still difficult to live together and sleep in separate rooms. Kim Kardashian, another reality star, discovered that divorcing isn’t always easy.

The real cause of marital dissolution is discussed here Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney was firm that there wasn’t “some crazy fight”That was what prompted her to do it. She got so emotional that she started to cry, describing how she didn’t feel the same. “fulfilled”Tom Schwartz is the husband. Evidently, there are “other things”She felt that the “weight” of, but Maloney reflected that she won’t want to get into specifics until a later date.

The reality star is making the most of her circumstances for now. Quite a few of Katie Maloney’s Vanderpump RulesCo-stars often find themselves in the same boat as one another, so it is important that they can all lean on each other. Namely, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ended their short-lived engagement last year, and Lala Kent broke up with fiancé Randall Emmett after cheating allegations came to light. Kent in fact is grappling with the discussions she’ll need to have with her 1-year-old daughter in the future about her father.

As for Katie Maloney, she hinted that it’s hard not to think of their good moments as a married couple and second guess, saying, “But you know, when everything else inside of you is burning inside of you, it’s telling you – you deserve more.”You can watch the first eight seasons to bring back Katie Maloney or Tom Schwartz’s earlier days. Vanderpump RulesYou can stream with a Peacock subscription or a Hulu subscribe.