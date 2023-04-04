Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix almost naked in red revenge’ reunion gown for new pic. Vanderpump Rules fans freak out

VANDERPUMP Rules star Ariana Madix has gone nearly naked in a red “revenge” dress for the reality TV show’s reunion — and fans freaked out.

Bravo shared the following: Sneak peak These are the looks that Ariana Kent (37), and Lala Kent (32), will sport on reunion night.

Ariana's look is being described as a'revenge" style by her fans

Lala donned a cheetah-print look to the reunion

Lala looked amazing in her metallic cheetah printed dress. It showed her toned legs as well as a glimpse of her stomach.

Ariana was however all eyes on her, as she was described by fans as wearing a revenge dress in the scandal of Tom Sandoval’s cheating with Raquel Leviss.

Star wore many silver rings and a red long-sleeved dress. It left very little room for imagination.

The comment section was filled with love and support for Ariana.

One exclaimed, “Quite the red revenge gown for Ariana!”

Another said, “Ariana’s straight fire.”

A third woman swooned, saying “She looks beautiful.”

A fourth said, quoting lyrics from a Taylor Swift song, “Lately she’s been dressing for revenge.”

A fan said, “Arianna looks stunning !!!”.”

STATEMENT SQUABBLE

Bravo recently released the official seating charts for the reunion, revealing to fans that they settled on two different arrangements to allow for Raquel, 26, and VPR co-star Scheana Shay to appear in person without any issue.

Raquel applied for and received a temporary order of restraining against Scheana. Raquel claimed that Scheana was hit by her ex-girlfriend in New York City during an altercation after she filmed an episode on WWHL.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred after Raquel admitted to having been romantically involved to Tom just before the public was made aware of it.

TMZ was the first outlet to report on the affair and Tom and Ariana’s subsequent split.

Andy will take his place in the centre, just as it is on every Bravo reunion show.

He will have Ariana to one side of him and Lisa, 69 – who owns the restaurants at the center of VPR – on the other.

Seated next to Lisa on Andy’s left side will be Tom, followed by Raquel and then Tom Schwartz.

To his right will sit Ariana and Katie Maloney, followed by James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy.

Raquel won’t be there when Scheana is performing.

Instead, the two Toms – who own TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s together – will move next to one another and Scheana will be seated at the end.

Many fans wondered before Bravo revealed their big secret: how Bravo would film the Reunion with Raquel and Scheana, while still respecting the restrictions of the Restraining Order.

The order may be in place but the VPR stars cannot stand within 100 feet.

‘TOTAL DEVASTATION’

Fans were shocked to hear about the split between Ariana and Tom.

The U.S. Sun spoke exclusively to a source close to the Bravo stars in the wake of their split news.

According to the insider, Ariana did not see the split – or the alleged affair – coming.

“Ariana was totally blindsided by this week’s cheating news. She had no idea. Source said that she had no clue.

“No one knew. Raquel is known to be friends with Tom. [Schwartz] More, but everybody thought she was just hooking up with someone else [Tom.]

An insider said that she had no idea she was in New York with Sandoval. Ariana learned this information from Raquel while she was in New York, thanks to a friend of Tom’s.

“She confronted Tom right away and said she couldn’t stand that. She made it very clear and decided to end the relationship almost instantly.”

Source: Ariana was devastated, and is in shock. Tom still believes she’ll return to him because he is arrogant.

According to the same source, “Ariana noticed inappropriate messages sent by Raquel on Tom’s phone at night. That’s what alerted her.” Ariana’s friend intervened and confronted Tom. The rest was a resounding success.

Tom, along with Raquel Leviss, was accused of cheating Ariana.

Raquel was seen arriving at Vanderpump Rules' reunion taping