‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Kristen Doute Feared She Would Get Backlash

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, Kristen Doute got the boot last year. Bravo fired Kristen Doute, Stassi Schröder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni in June 2020 for racist remarks and behaviour. Stassi and Kristen both made statements via their respective Instagram accounts. Meanwhile, Max and Brett apologize for their remarks on the Pump Rules Season 8 reunion.

Tonight’s premiere of the reality series follows a long hiatus. Kristen is still making headlines even though she’s no longer a part of the show. Former reality star Kristen revealed she was afraid of backlash because she had been a bad example. However, it’s not what you think.

Kristen Doute feared backlash for this reason

The Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about her past. Last year, Kristen Doute released her first book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It. In a new interview, she revealed that she wasn’t that honest. That’s because Kristen feared that she would get backlash for sharing a story about being abused by her ex-boyfriend.

The television personality took to her Instagram Stories to share snippets from the chapter titled, “My Darkest Hour.” Kristen revealed that some of the details she wanted to include were “too dark” for the book. While she didn’t name the person, she explained that he was a “rebound fling masked as a relationship.” Their relationship messed with her head and her self-esteem.

[Credit: Kristen Doute/Instagram]

Kristen described her ex as “jealous and possessive.” She recalled a time when he would punch a hole in their wall and physically restrain her. He would then apologize and beg Kristen to take him back. In a follow-up post, Kristen said she kept the “dark” details from her fans out of fear of backlash.

“I was afraid the truth was ‘too dark’ and that people might not believe me if they figured out who it was,” Kristen Doute explained. “That would have ruined me. Also scared me of getting backlash from the show I was still on, at the time.”

Vanderpump Rules star hated Kristen’s book

Kristen Doute released the book last year. Following the book’s release, her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He was asked about Kristen’s recounts of him denying her intimacy and his obsession with his looks.

“I don’t even know where to begin with that book,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “I think she was just trying to sell copies. I read that part of it. It was just a lot of inconsistencies. First and foremost being our computer was in our living room and we always had a roommate. I don’t think I remember Kirsten ever owning lingerie either.”

[Credit: Kristen Doute/Instagram]

Sandoval argued that most of the details didn’t happen in their relationship. He went on to call it an “entertaining book.” Kristen was also romantically involved with James Kennedy and Brian Carter. Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo